Presley Gerber is & # 39; unrecognizable & # 39; at the Paris Hilton birthday party in the middle of the situation & # 39; tense & # 39; of the family

Cindy Crawford's son appears at the socialite party with his girlfriend Cameron Rorrison more than a week after he appeared in the headlines with a "misunderstood" tattoo on his face.

Presley Gerber apparently he adds more worries to his parents and his younger sister. More than a week after tattooing the word "misunderstanding" on the face that supposedly put his family in a "tense" situation, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber came to Paris HiltonThe 39th birthday party seems "unrecognizable."

It was reported that the 20-year-old model attended the party at the Hilton mansion in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 20 with his girlfriend Cameron Rorrison. "Presley Gerber was there with his girlfriend and had grills in his mouth," a source told Us Weekly. "I was drinking a clear drink from a cup and also carried a bottle of water."

Putting on a sweatshirt with the hood on, the older brother of Kaia Gerber It was said that it seemed "completely unrecognizable." At the party, he joined other famous faces, including television personalities. Kim Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian, "With you" singer Chris Brownmodel Heidi klum"Baywatch"Actress Charlotte McKinneyand rapper "unforgettable" French montana.

At the beginning of the same month, Presley caused a stir on the Internet after sharing on the social networks that a new tattoo was made on the right cheek. Many criticized him for the new ink. One, in particular, wrote in the comments section: "Are you really so misunderstood? Having all the money at your disposal is never a good thing in life. You must be so bored."

Presley responded quickly to criticism when he pointed out, during a live Instagram broadcast: "He says misunderstood because that's how I felt all my life. Look at these damn enemies here. F ** k if you don't like it." His girlfriend Cameron, who was there with him during the broadcast, added: "His parents love it, by the way."

Contrary to what Cameron says, days later reports emerged that Presley's parents had been "out of their mind" with concern. "He has been sent to a program similar to rehabilitation in the past," a source told Us Weekly. "Presley is dating a group of people who have been impacting him negatively."

Another expert shared a similar feeling by stating that Cindy and Rande were "definitely worried" about Presley's behavior. "It has just fallen off the beaten track. It has been under treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious," the source shared with E! News. "They want to make sure he is in a good mental state and they are watching him closely."