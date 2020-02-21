Preparing for auto insurance reform; Leveling of higher education budget allocation – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML5deaea83ab94f06bbd8c25460ce8f9b911% %MINIFYHTML5deaea83ab94f06bbd8c25460ce8f9b912%

– Michigan residents have been paying among the highest car insurance rates in the nation, but that will hopefully change as state auto insurance law is renewed. What will it mean for drivers?

Anita G. Fox, Director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, and Dan Schrock, Jr., Senior Vice President, Field Sales and Life Insurance Operations of AAA, The Auto Club Group, appear in "Michigan Matters,quot; Senior from Up News Info 62 Producer / presenter Carol Cain this Sunday to talk about the law and changes for drivers.

The law will take effect on July 1 and will be implemented as the person's auto insurance policy expires or they sign up for new ones.

Fox mentioned the state's hotline and website to help consumers know the new law. That number is 833-275-3437 and the website www.michigan.gov/autoinsurance.

Fox and his team are also being deployed throughout the state and are also available to talk with organizations about those changes.

Then, the president of the University of Oakland, Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, appears with Cain to talk about a new campaign they have launched to help increase funding for the 15 public universities in the state and to divide more evenly resources per state student. OU is at the bottom of the funding per student.

Pescovitz also spoke about the importance of a university degree and how it translates into jobs and economic development for the region and its employers.

