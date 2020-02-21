Premier League matches live at Sky Sports in April: Watch Man City vs Liverpool and Spurs vs Arsenal | Soccer news

Watch 128 live games in Sky Sports Premier League this season; Free game highlights on skysports.com, the Sky Sports app and the Sky Sports YouTube channel







Sky Sports has announced its last batch of live Premier League games, with the pursuit of the Liverpool title and the North London derby chosen on the April calendar.

The first weekend of the month begins with Manchester City as host of the dominant leaders of the Jurgen Klopp league on April 5 at 4.30 pm, and, as things stand, it could be the day Liverpool wins the Premier League title.

The latest selection of Sky Sports matches also includes the North London derby on April 26, when Mikel Arteta takes his side of Arsenal to Tottenham for the first time at 4.30 p.m.

Liverpool is also in live action against Aston Villa and Brighton, who fight to avoid relegation, while the City game on Amex will also be televised on April 25.

In the race for the classification of the Champions League, all teams in dispute for European football will perform live at Sky Sports during the month, including Sheffield United as host of Tottenham, Wolves and Chelsea, Arsenal will face face to face with Wolves at Molineux and Spurs. hosting in the form of Everton.

Manchester United will also have their trip to Aston Villa on April 19 broadcast live on Sky.

Latest confirmed Premier League games live on Sky

Saturday April 4: Sheff Utd vs Tottenham (5.30pm) *

Sun April 5: West Ham vs Chelsea (2pm) *

Sun April 5: Man City vs Liverpool (4.30pm) *

April 6: Everton vs Leicester (8pm)

Saturday April 11: Tottenham vs Everton (5.30pm) *

Sun April 12: Chelsea vs Watford (2pm) *

Sun April 12: Liverpool vs Aston Villa (4.30pm) *

April 13: Lobos vs Arsenal (8pm)

Saturday, April 18: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea (12.30pm) *

Saturday, April 18: Arsenal vs Leicester (5.30pm) *

Sun April 19: Sheff Utd vs Lobos (2pm) *

Sun April 19: Aston Villa vs Man Utd (4.30pm) *

April 20: Brighton vs Liverpool (8 p.m.) *

Saturday, April 25: Brighton vs Man City (5.30pm) *

Sun April 26: Sheff Utd vs Chelsea (2pm) *

Sun April 26: Tottenham vs Arsenal (4.30pm) *

April 27: Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace (8pm)

To be confirmed: Newcastle vs West Ham

* *subject to progression in the Champions League

All ways of looking …

Sky Sports subscribers can stream games through the Sky Sports app or the Sky Go app.

Non-subscribers can watch through NOW TV. A Sky Sports day pass is available for £ 9.99, a weekly pass for £ 14.99 or a monthly pass for £ 33.99. NOW TV can be transmitted through a computer or applications.

If you can't watch live, you can also follow the action with our live blogs at skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, with clips and highlights of the game throughout the game.

