Porsha Williams shows fans a photo of a bombshell that she plans to recreate this weekend

Porsha Williams impressed her fans with a flashback photo she shared on her social media account. She is flaunting a really cool look that she promised her fans that she will recreate this weekend.

T #TB I'm going to recreate this look this weekend for lol ❣️ #Flatline ’Porsha captioned its post.

Someone said: & # 39; Go & # 39; head Porsha4real remember I remember when I looked like this … these babies turn us into curves of real women and everything … still 🔥 & # 39; and another follower published this: & # 39; U you are a very beautiful woman, Mrs. Porsha … You are such a natural beauty. Magic black girl. "

One commenter wrote: "It seems that you are about to jump in that Land Rover after school,quot; #opencampus ", and someone else posted:" Why did I think it was you on one side and Lauren on the other side? "

Speaking of Lauren Williams, Porsha's sister, it was her birthday recently and Porsha made sure to post all kinds of messages and photos to mark this event on her social media account.

‘More birthday love for my love @lodwill !! She knows everything about me, and I know everything about her … our bond is second to none! Sisters born but chosen friends❤️ Friends can come and go throughout my life, but family is forever. I am very grateful to have a sister as wonderful as you by my side. There is no one who prefers to have as a sister than you. I love you, Poopah! "Porsha subtitled one of his publications.

Apart from this, Porsha also mentioned the fact that Keshia Knight Pulliam was recently in Dish Nation:

‘So excited that the beautiful and talented @keshiaknightpulliam Dished with us today! Catch her and @sosobrat on the "Set it Off,quot; stage! Don't miss it, check your local lists @dishnation "Porsha captioned his post.

One commenter wrote: ‘It made me smile when you all sang Night and Day! It brought memories. "

A follower said: "The two women who say that I look like a mixture of both ❤️❤️ you look pretty,quot;

Apart from this, Porsha has been living her best life these days with her family.



