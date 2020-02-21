Pop Smoke's death investigated by his family amid rumors of targeted coup

Facebook

The family of the late rimero & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; He is investigating his death, trying to gather evidence after rumors that the invasion of the house was a selective blow.

Pop SmokeAccording to reports, the family is taking matters into their own hands when it comes to investigating the rapper's death.

According to TMZ, family sources confirmed that close relatives of the success creator Welcome to the "Fiesta" traveled from New York to Los Angeles, where the star was shot dead at his home in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 by morning.

They claimed to have no knowledge of any enemy of the star in the area, nor do they believe anyone would have followed him from New York to Los Angeles, since he divided his time between the two places.

The source added that family members have personally questioned friends and witnesses, who were at home before the shooting, to try to gather evidence. They also requested access to security images of the deceased star's house.

Pop, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was seriously injured when two masked men shot him and entered his mansion, TMZ reported. The men fired multiple shots, critically injuring him before fleeing on foot.

Since then, the publication has received reports from sources that have seen surveillance images on the property, claiming that the incident, which was initially believed to be a home theft, was allegedly a selective blow.

Before his death, the 20-year-old musician, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, accidentally shared his address online when he posted images of a series of gifts he received from the brands in his Instagram Stories.

Nicki Minaj Y 50 cents They are among the stars that have honored the rising star with online tributes.