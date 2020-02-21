Polls close in Iranian parliamentary elections | Elections 2018 News

Tehran, Iran – Surveys closed in Iran 11th parliamentary election, seen as a test for the popularity of the president Hassan Rouhanithe moderate reformist camp as the uncompromising were expected to make a profit.

The elections for the parliament of 290 members of Iran were established amid growing political tensions, economic struggles and concerns over low involvement. The spectrum of the coronavirus The infection that has killed at least four people in the country also added another layer of uncertainty to the electoral process.

%MINIFYHTMLad7d82827f96f4e918127013ce376bd611% %MINIFYHTMLad7d82827f96f4e918127013ce376bd612%

The vote also took place when the world's leading anti-terrorism monitoring group, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), voted to keep Iran blacklisted for not addressing the financing of "terrorism."

Plus:

Voters on Friday also elected replacements for seven deceased members of the Assembly of Experts, a clerical body responsible for appointing the supreme leader.

At 3pm local time (11:30 GMT), 11 million of almost 58 million people eligible to vote had participated in the elections, according to the Ministry of Interior, which did not provide further updates.

Voting took place on shortlisted lists of candidates representing more than 250 registered parties.

A total of 55,000 polling stations were opened in mosques and schools throughout the country. More than 7,000 candidates, including at least 666 women, were competing.

Iran: thousands of disqualified candidates before the elections

Long lines could be seen at the main voting table established in Masjid al-Nabi, the main mosque in the middle-class neighborhood of Narmak where former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad lives.

Throughout the capital, Tehran, other conservative camp centers, also known as beginners, partnered with voters for several hours of the day.

Meanwhile, stations in other areas, including parts of northern Tehran, a support base for reformers, remained empty for most of the day.

The polls were expected to close at 6pm (14:30 GMT) but were extended several times. During the previous parliamentary elections in 2016, the vote was extended due to high participation.

A spokesman for the Guardian Council, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, said in a statement that 200,000 council supervisors oversaw surveys across the country.

On the eve of the elections, the United States imposed sanctions on five senior Iranian officials for allegedly preventing fair and free elections in Iran, the US Treasury Department said Thursday. Among the blacklisted officials are the secretary of the Guardian Council of Iran, Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, and his spokesman, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei.

The polls were expected to close at 6pm (14:30 GMT), but they were extended several times (Arwa Ibrahim / Al Jazeera)

& # 39;National duty

During the day, several voters told Al Jazeera that they considered voting participation as a national duty, since the vote was the first parliamentary election since the United States withdrew from the nuclear agreement between Iran and the world powers in 2018, and again imposed sanctions against Tehran, including in its oil and banking sectors.

Financial measures put Iran's economy in a tailspin with inflation. reaching 33.5 percent.

In addition to the deterioration of the economy, the vote came after a series of national crises, including a deadly repression by security forces against tens of thousands of people protesting against rising fuel prices in November and armed forces shooting up of a Ukrainian plane on January 8 that killed the 176 people on board, mostly Iranians.

Ahmad Torkashavan, 55, a former soldier of the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who participated in the Iran-Iraq war at the age of 14 and then joined the Revolutionary Guard, said: "I feel it is a duty national (vote), despite the difficult economic conditions that have discouraged some people. "

Tahereh Dervishi, 68, agreed: "Voting is a national and religious duty.

"I voted for my country and our martyrs, including Qassem Soleimani. We need a stronger parliament to fight against our enemies, the United States and Israel," he added.

The elections come after Iranian General Soleimani, a former leader of the Revolutionary Guard, was killed in the United States. drone attack near the Baghdad airport on January 3.

"This vote is very important for our nation and its national interests against our enemies in the EU, France, the United Kingdom and Germany, as well as in the United States," Ali Javanrodi, a 35-year-old official, told Al Jazeera. .

"I vote for candidates who resist our enemies and unite our nation," he said.

Conservative parliament

The reformist and moderate bloc won a parliamentary majority in 2016 following a historic agreement negotiated between Tehran and the world powers that offered the country relief from global sanctions in exchange for curbing its nuclear program.

Elections in Iran: electoral apathy

But the political current has changed since then, a situation aggravated by the massive disqualifications of reformist candidates by the Guardian Council before the elections.

The disqualification was harshly criticized by President Hassan Rouhani and supporters of the reformist camp, many of whom said they would boycott the vote.

According to Abas Aslani, visiting researcher at the Center for Strategic Studies in the Middle East, if the electoral participation is lower than in previous elections, it would mean a stronger conservative presence in parliament and in Rouhani next year before the presidential vote. .

Many observers saw the election as a competition between conservatives who support the former mayor of Tehran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who backed the 2015 nuclear agreement, and ultraconservatives who rejected it.

According to Zohre Nosrat Kharazmi, an assistant professor of American Studies at the University of Tehran, "if beginners get a majority in parliament, it means that Iran's foreign policy will involve further escalation with the United States.

"The directors would not support more negotiations and renegotiations with the West," he added.

Political commentator Mohammed Hashemi agreed. "It is safe to say that Iran's eleventh parliament will be under the control of conservatives, which will probably mean more difficult years for Rouhani and will cause growing tensions in Iran's internal and international politics," he said.

"The new parliament will be composed of parliamentarians who have mostly taken flagrant positions against the 2015 nuclear agreement," he added.

Whats Next?

All ballots are counted manually, which delays official results up to two or three days after the vote, especially in larger cities.

On Saturday morning, the interior ministry will begin publishing results for smaller groups.

The interior ministry will also make an announcement about electoral participation when all votes are counted.

For candidates who fail to obtain at least 20 percent of the votes cast, their seats in parliament will need a second round of votes, probably on April 17.

The final results will arrive early next week, which will be approved by the Guardian Council. Those results will be announced about two weeks later.

Also known as Majlis, Iran's parliament is responsible for approving legislation in the country, approving the annual budget and ratifying international agreements and treaties.

All legislation passed by Majlis is approved by the Guardian Council and the president.

The parliament has a limited voice in foreign affairs, although it played a crucial role in some of the crucial moments of the country, even in 2015, when it approved the nuclear agreement with the world powers. The Majlis plays a more important role in economic policy and other domestic policies.