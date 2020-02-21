Police investigate domestic violence situation – Up News Info Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (Up News Info Detroit) – The Farmington Hills Police Department received a complaint on Monday, February 17, alleging that a Farmington Hills police officer had participated in illegal conduct out of service.

The Farmington Hills Police Department examined the complaint, determined that the situation occurred in the city of Warren and notified the Warren Police Department of the information they received.

On Wednesday, February 19, Warren investigators notified the Farmington Hills Police Department that an arrest warrant was authorized.

The Warren Police Department accused the officer of the authorized charges on Thursday, February 20. The officer was placed on leave without pay until an additional investigation is conducted.

