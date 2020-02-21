Photos: Celebrities attend the screening of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdha has reached theaters today. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a sequel to the success of 2017, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. The sequel stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gargoo and the newcomer, Jitendra Kumar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan addresses the issue of homosexuality and aims to normalize same-sex relationships in our society.

Last night there was a special screening of the film in the city. A series of Bollywood and television celebrities such as Huma Qureshi, Guneet Monga, Tahira Kashyap, Boney Kapoor, Anu Malik, Seema Pahwa, Himansh Kohli, Gauhar Khan, Hina Khan and others, along with the cast of the film, attended the screening from the movie last night.

