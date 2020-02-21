Peter Weber caught on the date of the winery with the producer of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; It is rumored that he is dating

%MINIFYHTML71c82e5d489c69b08029b9a450727f5a11% %MINIFYHTML71c82e5d489c69b08029b9a450727f5a12%

In a video, the star of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; dancing and enjoying wine with program producer Julie LaPlaca and her mother Barbara at The Stonehaus winery in California.

Here is other evidence that this season is "The Bachelor"It can end with a twist that nobody has seen before. Amid rumors that Peter Weber is dating one of the producers of the show, the reality TV star has been seen on a date in a cellar with Julie LaPlaca, the producer from whom it is rumored to come out.

It seems that Peter's relationship with Julie is serious since the two were accompanied by his mother Barbara during his visit to The Stonehaus winery in Westlake Village, California, which is located near where Peter lives, on Wednesday, February 19. In a video obtained on page six, lovebirds are dancing and enjoying the wine that afternoon.

Peter and Julie's dating speculations began to emerge after the television producer appeared in Peter's family photo shared on Instagram by his father. In the picture, Julie joined Peter's family during the celebration of New Year's Eve at the Italian restaurant Carmine & # 39; s in New York.

When asked about the swirling rumors, ABC senior vice president of the alternative series Rob Mills only added fuel to the fire, as he did not deny it completely. "Well, I hate to interfere with a good rumor, so I won't confirm or deny if it ends with a producer!" He told Entertainment Tonight.

"I don't know how we could overcome that! But it's crazy," he joked timidly at the end of the season. "What we have seen about the end over the years is that the & # 39; end & # 39; is really that night, when the show begins. There is a lot of madness, it is a roller coaster, but I would say that even now the roller coaster shelter & # 39; finished, and will not end until after & # 39; After the Final Rose & # 39; ".

However, Reality Steve, who is known for his reliable spoilers in the "Bachelor" franchise, discredited this theory. "It's crap, there is absolutely nothing in this. It makes no sense and people are desperately grabbing the straws because the end is not ready yet. I hope that clears things up," he tweeted earlier this month.