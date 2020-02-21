Perfect Eider test for Petite Power | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLa1fb9b86fe52cec5a7ec716613adda9711% %MINIFYHTMLa1fb9b86fe52cec5a7ec716613adda9712%





Coach Fergal O & # 39; Brien at Exeter Racecourse

Fergal O & # 39; Brien believes that the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase extreme resistance test in Newcastle will adapt perfectly to Petite Power.

The spectator of O & # 39; Brien made striking late progress to take third place behind Kimberlite Candy, leader of Grand National, at the Classic Chase in Warwick last month.

The disadvantage of Saturday's marathon is more than half a mile beyond, which should see the 11-year-old boy with an even better light, as long as the meeting passes the precautionary inspection at 8 am, with an additional rain forecast .

"We hope he runs a good race," said the Cotswolds coach.

"He stayed well in Warwick and was doing his best on the finish line. Hopefully he will do the same on Saturday."

"He wants every yard of the trip. I think the terrain and the trip will be in his street."

Olly Murphy has her fingers crossed. Calipso Collonges will be installed early to have all the possibilities of staying at extreme distance.

"If it goes off and the trip stays, it's a good opportunity in every way," said the Warwickshire coach.

"It's a horse that can grab the bridle. You'll have to relax if you're going to see the trip."

"He is in good shape."

Evan Williams expects Prime Venture to get his glory day after a series of excellent efforts, including the fourth in the National Welsh, despite having to carry a heavy load.

"He runs well in many races, but it would be good for him to put his head in front," Williams said.

"He hasn't won in a long time."

"He ran well in the Welsh National and ran well in Haydock when he fell. We ran again quickly (when he was second in Exeter three days later), just to give him a safe booster."

"It's a difficult horse to go to school at home, and it ran well considering it was a quick change. We refreshed it and crossed our fingers."

"However, it has a lot of weight. It will be difficult to work with that weight on your back. We claim 7 pounds, and we need every pound."

This career has been a very long-term plan for Donna's Delight by Sandy Thomson.

"When he first came to us three years ago, this was always the plan. Until now, everything worked," Thomson said.

"Your wind operation seems to have helped you. It has a good running weight, it seems fine, hopefully it is on."

"So it will be this year, but for him it is perfect. Six or eight miles, he would probably stay. Hopefully he will run a good race."

Nicky Richards believes that Glittering Love meets many requirements as it goes more than a mile away.

"He will not mind the terrain at all, and we believe he will enjoy the trip," said the Greystoke driver.

"Unfortunately, he realized the first time this season in Newcastle, where he was doing well and sweetly."

"Then, the other day, last time there, he ran a pretty good race. It was his first proper race of the season and he probably put it online."

"If he has a good pace, I hope he runs a good race."