Penguins against Maple Leafs: three conclusions of Toronto's complete victory

Full game.

%MINIFYHTMLbca4e3e29b5680710230df532b96fccb11% %MINIFYHTMLbca4e3e29b5680710230df532b96fccb12%

It was what the Toronto Maple Leafs needed to enter Thursday night's clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and it was exactly what head coach Sheldon Keefe got.

"I just want to see one answer in our effort, our enthusiasm, our competitiveness," he told reporters before the album fell. "You know all those things that we know are really important and we have spoken several times as a team, which is the basis."

NHL TRADE TRACKER: List of offers completed before the deadline

So what happened? In all the lines and matches and between the pipes, from beginning to end, the Leafs dominated by defeating the Penguins 4-0.

"I don't think it's frustrating & # 39; is the right word," Toronto center Alex Kerfoot said when asked why his team couldn't be more consistent. "I think it might be disappointing, the effort we've had sometimes this year, but if you're a team that wins games or can't win games, all teams in this league can win games … I just have to find that energy , that bite, that jam that we had tonight and be able to carry it constantly. "

Here is a look at three things that worked for the Leafs in their victory

Muzzin: Put on or shut up

After seeing the Leafs suffer consecutive losses of 5-2, against the Sabers on Sunday and then the Penguins on Tuesday, defender Jake Muzzin called his teammates.

"We all have to look in the mirror and we have to be better, because that is unacceptable," he told reporters. "We have to find the urgency, the passion, the love for the game, the love to compete with each other." . All that has to come. I don't know why it's not there. Sometimes, when we fight, we want the game easy, and it won't be easy against good teams. "

It's okay to say it, but Muzzin is a leader, and leading by example is always critical, and he did it exactly that Thursday. Not only did he score the opening goal, he also led the team with four blocked shots and collected assists in the team's third and fourth goals.

"I think the boys played really well, Muzz especially thought it was amazing today," goalkeeper Frederik Andersen said after the game. "Obviously, I think it was a great goal and an incredible pass for the goal of (Kasperi Kapanen). Overall, a great effort by the boys."

Muzzin and his defensive partner Justin Holl led the team in Expected Goals for – 1.51 for Holl, 1.43 for Muzzin – Scoring possibilities for (14 for Holl, 13 for Muzzin) and high-risk possibilities (nine each) in 5v5. They also led the team in ice time, with Muzzin marking 23:02 and Holl at 21:04.

"Simply complete. He fought, was competitive, shot one on the net, found a way to get a couple of assists," Keefe said after the Muzzin performance game. "The whole game. He was a true leader for us there."

Driving to the net

The Maple Leafs dominated the net game. They led the way and produced 16 high-risk opportunities compared to four for the Pens in 5v5 and 53.7 CF%.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/90/df/heat-map-pens-at-leafs-022020-naturalstattrick-jpeg_17kt5g0bxi6iy15ooy7ade5dsx.png?t=1708721896,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Just to compare, this was the heat map of Sunday's loss in Buffalo, through Natural Stat Trick, where the Sabers had 20 HDCFs versus 13 of the Leafs. The Sabers were also crushed by 60.2% of the Sabers.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c2/ef/heat-map-leafs-sabres-022020-naturalstattrick-jpeg_8j8grnw146161fd9qqxhjfc0u.png? 80



It definitely helped that Andersen had a strong game by publishing his second bleached of the season. He returned from a neck injury on February 13 and had allowed 13 goals in 79 shots (a saving percentage of .835) in his first three starts.

"It was excellent, it was perfect, it keeps it out of the net," Keefe said of the 24-save performance of his All-Star netminder. "He fought, he looked solid there. It was a very good sign for our team. He made saves on the disks that were throwing through the net, but there were also many loose hanging. Our boys collapsed. Very hard with the loose disks to not necessarily take it out as we would have liked, but at least stay away from our network and allow us to solve the game. "

Kapanen proves he's here to stay

There have been many rumors about Kapanen's departure from Toronto, after all, he is number 24 in the TSN Trade Bait Tracker, and there are always questions about Leafs who need a secondary score.

On Thursday night, Kapanen showed that he wants to stay long term. Not only did he score his 12th goal of the season, he also dropped the gloves with Jared McCann after he was not happy with a blow by Patric Hornqvist on Rasmus Sandin (Hornqvist would not go).

MORE: Kapanen among the main candidates to be transferred

"It shows emotion. That's what we were looking for," Kerfoot said. "We wanted a little more bite for our group. Sometimes he's a hot guy and he had a great game tonight. I thought he was on top, he was physical all night. When you see a guy like him drops his gloves, everyone in the bank they get a boost from that. "

Kasperi Kapanen: "I don't think anyone is really waiting for me to score too many goals or get too many points, but just to do a preliminary check and be present and that's what I was trying to do. Face and let them know that it's going to be a long one night … " – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 21, 2020

In addition to the physical appearance, Kapanen and his linemates, Kerfoot and Pierre Engvall, dominated the game. They led the team with 71.43 CF% and 20.36 CF% Rel. Adding Kerfoot to the center of the line definitely worked in favor of the Leafs and may have given a boost to the extremes.

"Yes, I think it really helps us. That line has really been struggling so we can find an identity and find some coherence," Keefe said. "It's hard for us because I thought Kerf was doing an excellent job with (John Tavares) and (William Nylander) and playing well there … I just thought Alex could bring something to that line. We wanted to give him a chance to be a center. and put that line in motion. The extremes, Engvall and Kappy, are two guys we think they have more to give us. That happened today. "

I sure did. Kapanen scored his first goal since February 11 and only the second in his last 18 games. He is on his way to 16, below his 20-goal production last season, so if the Leafs can start it, the secondary score will help balance the lineup.