Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Lakewood

A pedestrian died Thursday night in Lakewood when he was hit by a car, police said.
The victim, Eric Cosby, 52, died at the scene near the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and West 23rd Avenue, according to a press release.
The collision occurred around 7:45 p.m. On Thursday and the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No charges are expected against the driver.