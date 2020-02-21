Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Lakewood

%MINIFYHTMLa5700251cb0fc99408dc11aa21933ae911% %MINIFYHTMLa5700251cb0fc99408dc11aa21933ae912%

A pedestrian died Thursday night in Lakewood when he was hit by a car, police said.

Related Posts %MINIFYHTMLa5700251cb0fc99408dc11aa21933ae913% %MINIFYHTMLa5700251cb0fc99408dc11aa21933ae914% Fatal vehicle accident in Arapahoe County closes Broncos Parkway

I-25 in Douglas County reopens after a fatal accident

2 wounded men, 1 killed in night shooting near the Denver Tech Center

The body of a woman found in the Fort Collins residence when police respond to a shooting report

Puerto Rico police look for clues about the murder of Denver tourists

%MINIFYHTMLa5700251cb0fc99408dc11aa21933ae915% %MINIFYHTMLa5700251cb0fc99408dc11aa21933ae916%

The victim, Eric Cosby, 52, died at the scene near the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and West 23rd Avenue, according to a press release.

The collision occurred around 7:45 p.m. On Thursday and the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No charges are expected against the driver.