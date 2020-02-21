Home Local News Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Lakewood

Pedestrian hit by car, killed in Lakewood

Matilda Coleman
A pedestrian died Thursday night in Lakewood when he was hit by a car, police said.

The victim, Eric Cosby, 52, died at the scene near the intersection of Wadsworth Boulevard and West 23rd Avenue, according to a press release.

The collision occurred around 7:45 p.m. On Thursday and the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. No charges are expected against the driver.

