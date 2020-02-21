Pearl Jam's objections to bill sale reform are rejected

%MINIFYHTML54f91e44b1e3d4d6c35fd91060c3c2d511% %MINIFYHTML54f91e44b1e3d4d6c35fd91060c3c2d512%

In response to the opposition of the band & # 39; Given to Fly & # 39 ;, the New Jersey Representative, Bill Pascrell Jr., states that & # 39; have deviated & # 39; on its legislation of the BOSS Law.

pearl jamObjections to a bill that would result in a review of the concert ticket sales industry in the United States have been dismissed.

In January, the "Given to Fly" group wrote to New Jersey representatives Bill Pascrell, Jr. and Frank Pallone, Jr., to oppose the BOSS Act, which aimed to provide greater transparency to the ticket sales business and provide consumers with easier access to tickets. through primary and secondary markets.

The bill included provisions such as prohibiting the issuance of non-transferable tickets and requiring major ticket sellers to disclose the total number of tickets that would be offered to the general public a full week before the sale.

However, the group said the legislation would harm, rather than protect, consumers and resellers who resell tickets in the secondary market, often at very inflated prices.

The creators of "Last Kiss" successes admitted that they agreed with a number of other elements in the bill, including the provision that would prevent the use of bots and would require revealing all auxiliary fees in advance, but opposed their whole.

In response, Pascrell refuted Pearl Jam's arguments against the bill, which he and Pallone first presented in 2009, and resubmitted last June.

"Pearl Jam may know one or two things about making good music, but they have deviated from my legislation," he said in a letter to the band on Thursday, February 20. "I would love to talk to the band." on why Live Nation-Ticketmaster doesn't care about its fans and wants to preserve a corrupt market. "

Pascrell's letter ends with a summary of the provisions of the bill, including greater transparency by secondary vendors that would prevent them from reselling tickets at a higher price.

Pearl Jam has not yet responded to dismissal.