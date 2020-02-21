Pamela Anderson's former husband, Jon Peters, denies telling a news outlet that he was coerced to pay his $ 200,000 debt

Since the marriage of Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters only lasted 12 days, it makes sense that many rumors arise as a result. One is that the actress only married her decades-old friend so he could pay off her $ 200,000 debt before ending him.

However, the man is now applauding in the news media that he has paid his debt, well, more or less.

Not only that, but now, there are new reports that say he moved completely from Pamela since, only three weeks after his separation, he is now engaged to someone else!

Us Weekly was the first to share this, claiming that Jon himself told them he was committed to former model Julia Bernheim.

As for him and Pamela, they surprised the fans when she revealed that they had married in a small and intimate ceremony in Malibu.

It was sudden and unexpected since the two had been friends for decades and even neighbors for the same time.

But what puzzled users of social networks even more happened 12 days later, when the actress told them about the separation!

Not long after, a publication claimed that Jon told them that he had paid his debts for no less than $ 200K and then she broke up with him before they could register the marriage certificate.

However, Jon addressed the report and seems to deny telling anyone like that.

During an interview with Ladysmith Chemainus Chronicle, he mentioned the false report and insisted that "I have not spoken to the press, nobody."

He went on to say that he still has a lot of love for Pamela: "I have loved this girl since I was 20. I still love her. We are friends. We will always be friends."

However, the fact that he has not really talked to a publication about it does not mean that he has not paid Pamela's debt!

Jon seemed to hint that he really helped Pamela with money, and added that "I helped her the way she needed, but it's between her and I. I think she's great, and that's all I have to say."

Then, Pamela also addressed the previous report and insisted that "I don't need anyone to pay my bills."



