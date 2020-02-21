Pamela Anderson says she has a $ 10 million house, she doesn't need anyone to pay off her debts

Pamela Anderson is making things clear. The Baywatch student wants to make it clear that nobody has had to pay their debts because they are not in debt.

After the extremely confusing love story between her and Jon Peters came to an end, a report said the director said he was tricked into getting married to pay $ 200,000 of Pamela's bills.

‘Needless to say, when he sent me a text message saying he wanted to get married, it was like a dream come true even though he was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving. I left everything for Pam. I had almost $ 200,000 in bills and there was no way to pay it, so I paid it and this is the thanks I receive. There is no fool like an old fool. "

Anderson immediately said the story was a lie. Peters also claimed that the story was invented.

The director also got engaged to another woman yesterday.

Meanwhile, the actress insists that she is not suffering for the money because she has a $ 10 million house.

‘I don't need anyone to pay my bills. I own a $ 10 million house in the Malibu neighborhood that has been rented for almost two years and for the next three to five years for $ 40,000 per month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses. I have contracts and other work. I put that money in my Ladysmith project. I think it is better to put my money on property. The disagrees. I would politely listen and say I would think about it. He still looked at me, like that naive little girl sitting at the bar. "Teeth and a halo," he tells people.

Ad

It is very possible that the public never knows the true story of what went wrong among these lovers, but hopefully, they will find happiness without more drama.



Post views:

0 0