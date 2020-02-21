Pact with the Taliban on & # 39; reduce violence & # 39; will start on saturday | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLb107cef4e2d30c253850292a7a9b534411% %MINIFYHTMLb107cef4e2d30c253850292a7a9b534412%

A week-long "reduction in violence,quot; between Taliban, US and Afghan security forces will begin at midnight on Friday, authorities confirm.

The agreement reached during the negotiations between the representatives of the United States and the Taliban, if maintained, could ensure a peace agreement leading to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday that, after a successful implementation of this agreement, the United States would move to sign a peace agreement with the Taliban on February 29.

Earlier, Javid Faisal, spokesman for the Afghan national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, said Violence reduction (RIV) would begin on Saturday.

A Taliban leader based in Doha also confirmed to Al Jazeera that the parties had agreed to reduce the violence. The Afghan armed group, which was removed from power in a US-led invasion in 2001, is expected to make a formal announcement later on Friday.

Officials aware of the talks said last week that an agreement with the Taliban would be followed by negotiations on an intra-Afghan political agreement between the Taliban and an Afghan delegation that would include government officials.

The Taliban have previously refused to speak directly with the Kabul government, which denounces as an "American puppet."

Afghan forces will maintain normal military operations against other armed groups, such as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, ISIS), during the RIV period, Faisal said, adding that Afghan forces will also retaliate against the minor violation of the understanding. For the Taliban.

"Local government and security officials have been instructed by the president himself on how to follow the regulations agreed for the RIV period," he said.

US officials were not immediately available for comment.

US and Taliban negotiators have met in Doha since 2018, despite the clashes that have erupted in Afghanistan and thousands of civilians and combatants have been killed as the rebels have expanded their territorial control.