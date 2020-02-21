Owner of the New York winery shot for refusing to sell a & # 39; loose cigarette & # 39; on the hood!

A 20-year-old winery operator in Yemen, named Mohammed Qutaish, was shot dead yesterday, inside his Bronx store.

And all the murder was captured on video:

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING – GRAPH

Police say the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. Yesterday on East 216th Street at Deli Grocery in Williamsbridge.

According to authorities, a suspicious man fired multiple shots at Mohammad and then fled on foot with a 25-year-old woman. The New York police quickly captured two people, who they say are suspects. They also recovered a weapon at the scene.

Police say the shooter was Adrien Topping. He was charged with murder, homicide and criminal possession of a weapon. The police interrogated the woman but she was released.

So why did they shoot Mohammad? Well, according to witnesses, the store owner refused to sell Adrien's girlfriend a "loose,quot; cigarette. Selling loose cigarettes is illegal in New York.

The woman went and caught Adrien, who drew a gun, shot and killed Mohammad.

HERE IS THE VIDEO – WARNING – GRAPH