Ottawa Senators & # 39; Bobby Ryan & # 39; they are very well & # 39; in their recovery from the alcohol problem

Bobby Ryan feels better these days.

The veteran of the Ottawa senators spoke with the media on Friday about his road to recovering a problem with alcohol that has kept him off the list since November. Ryan entered the NHL / NHLPA assistance program on November 20, and on Friday, 32, referred to his absence from the team and his progress.

"I'm fine," Ryan told reporters, according to the Canadian press. "I returned from December with some capacity and the capacity is gradually updated, but I am doing very, very well.

"Sometimes I tried, but everyone has supported me a lot. My recovery has been a safe process and learning for me, but I have come a long way and I keep improving every day."

The 13-year-old forward said that talking about his problem with alcohol is difficult, but his recovery has progressed a lot since he entered the player assistance program. Ryan had originally tried to deal with the problem on his own, and said it was the "wrong way,quot; to address it.

"It's something I've been fighting for a while," he said. "I tried it on my own and I was already getting help for it. What I was doing was not enough. I tried the white knuckle and did things the wrong way. I would have 20 days of nothing and one really bad one and you just can't get better. without (help) There is such a stigma in asking for help and I was trying to do it.

"I suppose that for me, I suppose it could be called a panic attack, but it was more a finding that the route I was following did not have a good end in sight and that is not only professionally, it is personally. I did not want to continue doing that. ".

There is no public calendar for Ryan's return to the Senators, but he said he is fit and hopes to play "within the next two weeks." Ryan has a goal in 16 games this season.