Otep Shamaya defends Quaden Bayles while the reaction against the nine-year-old harassed boy grows, accused of being 18

Nu Metal's leader, Otep Shamaya, is defending Quaden Bayles while the reaction against the nine-year-old boy from Brisbane, Australia, continues to grow on social media. Quaden went viral on Wednesday when his mother, Yarraka Bayles, broadcast a live video on his personal Facebook account that showed the consequences of his son's bullying at his school. According to Yarraka, his son was suicidal and begged him to die after the bullies bothered him because of his height. Quaden was born with the condition of achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, and was seen hysterical and crying while threatening to commit suicide. Now, some skeptics call it an act. They are also accusing Quaden of not being a harassed nine-year-old boy, but an 18-year-old scam artist, full of weapons and hungry for money that wants fame. In mid-Friday, the hashtag # hes18 was trending as much as #IStandWithQuaden.

Otep responded quickly to the controversy and, although he said he understood why people were skeptical, said criticism was another form of bullying.

Otep shared the following video and statement on its official Twitter account. He has also shared Quaden's story on his official Instagram account.

I understand why the world is cynical, but calling this liar boy is just another form of intimidation. Watch: Living Black S2015 Ep4 – Quaden Bayles https://t.co/LbGftZHx6H – 👑 OTEP SHAMAYA 👑 (@otepofficial) February 21, 2020

You can watch the original video that Yarraka Bayles shared on her official Facebook account below. Now that many are analyzing the details of Quaden's story, some are even questioning whether Yarraka had hidden motives for filming his son's breakdown live. Yarraka clearly states in the video that she was seeking help and that Quaden is suicidal on a daily basis due to intimidation.

In the video below, you can hear how Quaden asks for a knife to kill himself and says he wants to stab himself in the heart.

These are the impacts of bullying! I really don't know what else to do! 😭 Posted by Yarraka Bayles on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Otep continued speaking in defense of Quaden and shared and retweeted multiple videos, photos and articles in his defense.

She shared these photos that show that he is nine years old and not 18 years old.

#QuadenBayles He is 18? No, he is actually 9 years old, as he says. These publications prove that they are not lying. Look at the dates, he turned 9 two months ago. pic.twitter.com/gtz1ANmIKT – Gianni (@splendidgianni) February 21, 2020

What do you think of the history of Quaden Bayle? Do you think he is a nine year old boy who is being bullied?

Do you agree with those who say that Hie is really an 18-year-old adult who tries to scam people for money? Comedian Brad Williams launched a Go-Fund-Me campaign for Quaden that has raised nearly $ 400,000 for the boy.



