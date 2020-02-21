Listening post

China: covering the contagion of the coronavirus

How the coronavirus outbreak in China became a message nightmare. In addition, the kidnapped bookseller of Hong Kong.

Al Jazeera Correspondent

Fascism in the family

A personal look at the Mussolini regime and how Italy may be adopting the fascist ideologies that most believe were gone forever.

A rock and a hard place: What is it like to live in Jerusalem?

The inhabitants of Jerusalem of three religions share their life stories and thoughts about the past, present and future of the city.

