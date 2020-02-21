Observation of Harvey Weinstein's verdict: the jury seems stalled in 2 counts

The jury in the Harvey weinstein The judgment seems to be divided.
ME! The news may confirm that the panel of five women and seven men sent a note to the judge on Friday afternoon asking what to do if they could not reach a verdict on two charges of predatory sexual assault. The jury, however, was unanimous in the other charges.
"We ask the jury to understand if we can be hung in 1 and / or 3 and unanimously in the other charges," the jury asked through Variety. After consulting with the lawyers, court officials ordered the jury to continue deliberating until the afternoon.
The jurors have been deliberating since Tuesday morning. Earlier this week, the group had sent a note to a judge asking for the legal meaning of terms such as "forced compulsion."
Harvey has pleaded not guilty to the case and has consistently denied each and every accusation of sexual intercourse without consent.
The jury is considering the charges that Harvey raped the former actress Jessica Mann in a hotel room in New York City in 2013 and former sexual assaults Catwalk Project production assistant Mimi haley in his department in 2006.
Seth Wenig / AP / Shutterstock
Both ladies testified during the trial that took place in New York City. According to NBC News, the trial "focused on the graphic and sometimes emotional testimony,quot; of Jessica and Mimi.
The defense tried to portray the accusers as consensual participants in sexual activity. NBC News reported that Harvey's lawyers submitted an email correspondence after the alleged attacks they described as friendly or "loving."
Harvey decided not to testify and share his version of the story in court. In doing so, the prosecution could not have the opportunity to ask questions on the stand.
"Weinstein can avoid testifying in the criminal trial, but he will not be granted that right in his civil trials," attorney Douglas H. Wigdor said in a statement, representing several of the alleged victims. "I love the day I can interrogate him and ask him to answer for the mistakes he has made against so many women."
The court confirms E! News that the deliberations ended on Friday without a verdict and the deliberations will resume on Monday.