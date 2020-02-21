Observation of Harvey Weinstein's verdict: the jury seems stalled in 2 counts

The jury in the Harvey weinstein The judgment seems to be divided.

ME! The news may confirm that the panel of five women and seven men sent a note to the judge on Friday afternoon asking what to do if they could not reach a verdict on two charges of predatory sexual assault. The jury, however, was unanimous in the other charges.

"We ask the jury to understand if we can be hung in 1 and / or 3 and unanimously in the other charges," the jury asked through Variety. After consulting with the lawyers, court officials ordered the jury to continue deliberating until the afternoon.

The jurors have been deliberating since Tuesday morning. Earlier this week, the group had sent a note to a judge asking for the legal meaning of terms such as "forced compulsion."

Harvey has pleaded not guilty to the case and has consistently denied each and every accusation of sexual intercourse without consent.