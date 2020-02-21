Oakland parents demand answers after toxic groundwater forces high school to close – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Emotions arose Thursday night among parents demanding answers to questions about toxic groundwater found at McClymonds High School in Oakland.

Many parents were angry at the lack of information and the short notice that the school would be abruptly canceled the rest of the week and possibly until next week. This occurred after a carcinogenic chemical known as TCE was found in the groundwater. The district says they received results last Friday.

%MINIFYHTML722620aa2b91b26441670977cdaf7d5111% %MINIFYHTML722620aa2b91b26441670977cdaf7d5112%

“We know that there is TCE in the groundwater. It is not in drinking water and we do not know if it is in the air. That's why we are testing, "said Joshua Daniels, an Oakland Unified School District attorney.

The presence of TCE was first discovered when the school removed an underground oil tank outside the gym last fall.

"I made the decision as a precaution, since we don't know the test results at this time," said Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell. "But any potential danger meant that I didn't feel sure that our students and our staff were still on the premises."

The tests are expected to take place over the weekend and the results could be ready next week. Vapors from contaminated soil and groundwater can move into buildings and contaminate indoor air.

“The fact that the concentrations were found just above the level that requires us to perform indoor air tests does not mean that there is a risk of vapor intrusion. It means that more research is warranted and that is what we are doing, "said Dilan Roe of the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health.

Angela Jones is a third year student at McClymonds High. "I feel shocked, embarrassed and disappointed," Jones said.

His mother, Monique Brown, said generations of his family have attended school.

“I did not receive enough information. I don't feel comfortable that my daughter returns to McClymonds High School, "Brown said." I had no confidence in the answers they gave us and I feel there is much more we need to know as parents. A call theft will not work. "

Kim Ard-Elutilo has lived directly throughout the school for years.

“It makes me question not only my health but also the health of the community. Period of people, that is in our area. Just the fact that we live around all these factories, ”he said.

There will be two briefings on Monday for updates on the closure at the West Oakland Middle School Library.