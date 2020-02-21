Oakland Coliseum – Oakland A’s Online Home Guide – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML0cee23ef81e38587bf5013aa4e7f168211% %MINIFYHTML0cee23ef81e38587bf5013aa4e7f168212%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – While team ownership continues its search for a new beachfront ball park, the Oakland Athletics will play again this season at the Colosseum, an old structure that was built in the mid-decade 1960

Fan comforts may be below the standards set by the newest facilities in the league, including its San Francisco Bay cross rival: Oracle Park, but access to the complex is one of the best in the country.

%MINIFYHTML0cee23ef81e38587bf5013aa4e7f168213% %MINIFYHTML0cee23ef81e38587bf5013aa4e7f168214%

This will also be the first season in which the Athletics have not had to share the facilities with the Oakland Raiders of the NFL, who have moved to Las Vegas.

%MINIFYHTML0cee23ef81e38587bf5013aa4e7f168215% %MINIFYHTML0cee23ef81e38587bf5013aa4e7f168216%

Highway 880 passes adjacent to the stadium with two exits that feed the four large parking lots of the complex. If you choose public transportation, there is also a BART station right on the facility with trains that connect to destinations throughout East Bay and San Francisco.

Wheel sucking is allowed in all parking lots, but for those who choose not to bring their own food, the Athletics have established a food truck area where vendors offer freshly made barbecue delights, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern menus, Mexican food and Californian cuisine . The trucks are parked in Championship Plaza outside the park.

Have a birthday or possibly a surprise marriage proposal that you want to make more special, the A will allow you to display it on the scoreboard at a cost of only $ 100. Requests for bookmark messages should be sent no later than 32 hours before the start of the game. Messages can have up to eighty (80) characters, including spaces and punctuation marks.

The Colosseum will also feature Stomping Ground, an area for families and children of all ages. The A Stomping Ground will transform part of the Eastside Club and the area near the antlers of the right field into a fun and interactive space. Children can have fun without sacrificing the countryside views for adults.

All fans with tickets can experience the A Stomping Ground area during games.

The Athletics have also launched a Kid’s Club with a membership fee of $ 25 a year. Among the benefits offered to younger Oakland fans is the opportunity to be selected for the "Steal the Base,quot; promotion. A lucky member of the Kids Club will be selected to "Steal the base,quot; during the third entry in the games on selected Saturdays.

Among the advantages is that in the games of the selected Fridays, a lucky member of the Kids Club will bring water to the home plate referee during the Water Break and the member of the Kids Club will be chosen in the Sunday games to announce the batting lineup of the Athletics during the third inning.