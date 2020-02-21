Nuggets guardians, Gary Harris, "are not worried,quot; about the prolonged drop in gunfire

Matilda Coleman
AAron Ontiveroz, Up News Info

Gary Harris (14) of the Denver Nuggets leads Gary Trent Jr. (2) of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gary Harris saves his words almost as ruthlessly as he controls his opponents.

If your prolonged drop in shots is affecting you, you are not letting it pass.

"I'm not worried about that," Harris said in Thursday's practice before the Nuggets (38-17) traveled to Oklahoma City. "It's basketball at the end of the day. It's a game. Get out there. I'll be fine."

The last 15 games Harris played before the All-Star break were particularly difficult for him, and that included missing five games with a tension in the adductor. During that time, Harris scored just 7.9 points with 32 percent of shots from the field, including 19 percent from a 3-point range. In the season, Harris's 10.2 points are the lowest since his rookie year.

Harris, who became a new father less than a month ago, spent the rest of the Stars in Indiana. He said he didn't do much more than hang out with friends and relax. I would not disclose any details about your workouts.

