Nuggets guardians, Gary Harris, "are not worried,quot; about the prolonged drop in gunfire

OKLAHOMA CITY – Gary Harris saves his words almost as ruthlessly as he controls his opponents.

If your prolonged drop in shots is affecting you, you are not letting it pass.

%MINIFYHTML36a7b39b9ff36f521925d656cc44516211% %MINIFYHTML36a7b39b9ff36f521925d656cc44516212%

"I'm not worried about that," Harris said in Thursday's practice before the Nuggets (38-17) traveled to Oklahoma City. "It's basketball at the end of the day. It's a game. Get out there. I'll be fine."

The last 15 games Harris played before the All-Star break were particularly difficult for him, and that included missing five games with a tension in the adductor. During that time, Harris scored just 7.9 points with 32 percent of shots from the field, including 19 percent from a 3-point range. In the season, Harris's 10.2 points are the lowest since his rookie year.

Harris, who became a new father less than a month ago, spent the rest of the Stars in Indiana. He said he didn't do much more than hang out with friends and relax. I would not disclose any details about your workouts.

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Harris has looked good in his two practices since returning from rest, but wants to see him translate to games.

"(Friday) at night will be the best answer to that, and the reason I say that is that when you look at Gary in practice, when you see him training in his (player development) sessions, he has been shooting the ball lights, "Malone said. “So now, hopefully, after some free time, coming back, spending time with his son, his family and relaxing. Go out and play your game. I thought that in that game of the Lakers, I thought he hit us a couple of important blows. So I hope he can go out to play and not exert the pressure that is being imposed. Just relax and play. "

With only 27 games remaining in the regular season, and the Nuggets firmly entrenched in the race for the advantage of playing at home, Malone has an improved second half for his two initial escorts.

"We need Gary Harris to be the best team we can be," said Malone.