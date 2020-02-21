Nuggets fall to the Thunder in a blunt loss of the road – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML565690e61cd10b2329347b11c5e17f0e11% %MINIFYHTML565690e61cd10b2329347b11c5e17f0e12%

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Nuggets were completely healthy for the first time in more than a month. And while leaving the game apparently unscathed, Oklahoma City set Denver by the bell on Friday night at the Chesapeake Arena.

Jamal Murray nudged his face and suffered a disconcerting fall in the first half. Gary Harris stayed after being crushed in a final tray attempt. And in the first game after the break, the Thunder put 113-101 damage in the Nuggets, dropping them to 38-18 in the year and 17-11 away from home.

The defeat was Denver's first against a Northwest Division rival throughout the season (9-1).

Nikola Jokic was excellent with 32 points in 12 for 15 shots from the field, but his fantastic performance failed to undo 19 Denver ball losses or his abysmal 3-point shot.

Murray added 21 points, six rebounds and four assists, but was overtaken by Oklahoma City All-Star point guard Chris Paul, whose magic with the ball caused all kinds of problems for Denver's defense. He finished with 29 points and four triples.

Jokic and Murray worked their two-man game perfectly in the third quarter, sharing and establishing themselves as one of the preeminent offensive duos in the league. Jokic buried a triple at the beginning of the period and then continued to divide the Oklahoma City front track with a variety of spinning movements. At the end of the third, I was sitting with 28 points in just 13 shots.

And Murray searched his bag of difficult shots, scoring eight points only in the fourth. In one, he tore Thunder Paul, and then paid for a smooth transition. Paul's game ensured that Oklahoma City entered fourth place 78-77.

Will Barton, who had missed the last four games due to swelling of his right knee, resumed just where he had left, scoring 16 points, including several clutch shots, and catching nine rebounds.

On Friday there was also the return of Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) and the Mason Plumlee reservation center (foot).

With Barton sound, he marked the first time since January 6 that the Nuggets started the game with their preferred starting unit.

Before the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was asked why he felt that Jokic had not generated so much expectation of MVP from a national perspective despite taking the team in the midst of his injury eruption.

"I'm not sure, and we don't worry about that," Malone said. “If you want to sleep with the Nuggets, if you want to sleep with Nikola, keep sleeping. … We know who we have. We have an MVP candidate, we have the best center in the NBA.

"I will not go into the reasons why we do not receive the perceived respect of everyone in the country, because then we are listening to the noise … (Nikola) does not go to bed at night wondering why no one talking about him He does not care He's reading his book on horses, we're winning games and he's happy. "

In addition to Jokic's dominance, Murray had been in a tear in the last five games before the All-Star break, averaging 29 points with 57 percent of shots along with 6.2 assists.

"Keep doing what you were doing," Malone said. “I loved his mentality. He came back renewed, his legs were under him. But most importantly, I felt that his approach to the game, which was aggressive, that he was ready to shoot, was remarkable. And I was doing it in all areas. "

The challenge, then, was to take it after long free time.

After a rocky first quarter, the Nuggets settled and found their offensive rhythm in the second. Jokic continued to dominate the interior, finishing the first half with 19 points in just seven shots, including 7 of 7 from the free throw line. Murray, who stayed after a terrifying spill in the second quarter, added 11 of his.

The teams entered at halftime tied at 48 despite a significant advantage of the Oklahoma City reserves.