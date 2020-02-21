North Texas with dwarfism reacts to the theory that a 9-year-old boy pretended to be bullied – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML7392b094d602cd7dfea4e3024c29bfee11% %MINIFYHTML7392b094d602cd7dfea4e3024c29bfee12%

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The story of a 9-year-old Australian boy with dwarfism seen sobbing on social media due to the alleged harassment is now being criticized and questioned.

Quaden Bayle's mother posted the heartbreaking video of her inconsolable son saying she wanted to die for the intimidation she had suffered.

But after obtaining worldwide support, many wonder if all this was a scam of money and attention.

Celebrities and average people alike joined behind the boy who, along with his mother, said he is a victim of violent harassment. A fundraiser from a crowd even raised over $ 370,000 to send him on a trip to Disneyland in California.

Now, the mother and son duo face online accusations of many saying that he is an actor and all this was a hoax.

Amid the controversy, Up News Info 11 journalist Ken Molestina spoke with Hunter Passmore, a 22-year-old Allen resident, who also endured intimidation due to his growth in dwarfism.

"I just hope it's not true," he said. "I really feel for the boy."

Passmore has become an advocate as a member of Little People of America and has been watching Bayle's story unfold.

"I understand what the little one is going through," he said.

And as long as people debate the legitimacy of the claim, there is a real lesson to be learned about bullying that affects those living with dwarfism, Passmore said.

"There is simply not enough awareness with the schools and the harassment system," he said.

Passmore, who now works as an office manager at Realty Offices, said the support of his family and friends helped him overcome difficult times. He also offered advice to anyone who had to endure what he did.

"Just keep your head up," he said. "The fact that you are small does not mean that you are smaller than them."