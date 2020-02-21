Noah Centineo sets a direct record in his sobriety, admits that he sometimes "drinks again"

Instagram

The actor who plays Peter Kavinsky in Netflix's "To all the boys I've loved before" clarifies reports suggesting that he had abandoned alcohol and drugs before his 21st birthday.

Noah Centineo He does not lead a life completely free of alcohol. More than a week after appearing in the headlines with a confession that he had stopped drinking and drug before turning 21, Peter Kavinsky of "To all the boys I've loved before"He made things clear and admitted that sometimes" he drank again. "

"My relationship with sobriety is a bit different," admitted the 23-year-old actor on Thursday's February 20 episode of Variety's "The Big Ticket" podcast when the subject was discussed. Then he confessed: "I cleaned myself for a year, I just said it would take me a year off and then I went back to drinking."

While he did not eliminate alcohol completely from his life, the "Sierra Burgess is a loser"The actor assured that the same did not apply to drugs." I left a lot in the past, "he told host Marc Malkin." There are many things that I no longer do. … But when I have to work, I delete everything. ”Even so, he admitted that“ he would have a cigarette ”on a really bad day, and added that“ coffee is much better! "

A little more than a week before, Centineo caught the media's attention after Harper & # 39; s Bazaar published his interview for his digital edition. In it, the former star of "The Foster"He talked about his experiments with several narcotics in his teens." There really wasn't much he wouldn't do, "he shared." Never, never injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. "

Pouring more on the "dark time" in his life, the actor plays Camila CabelloThe love interest in his music video "Havana" blamed his family situation. "As the 15-year-old who lived in nearby places with my mother, I felt the obligation to step forward and play a role, fill a position that was vacant at that time, and in doing so, I bristled and pushed many emotions" he trusted.