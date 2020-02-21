No. 18 CU Buffs stop USC – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLea494d211bdbefd4e3351d5ddd85bb8811% %MINIFYHTMLea494d211bdbefd4e3351d5ddd85bb8812%

Colorado kept the service at home.



Using another stellar shooting performance in the second half, the Buffaloes in 18th place managed to overcome a slow start and an early deficit of 14 points, and finally delayed USC's visit on the stretch for a 70-66 victory at CU Events Center



The victory keeps the Buffs in at least part of the Pac-12 Conference leadership before Saturday's home final against UCLA. The victory, combined with Arizona State's victory against Oregon, put CU in exclusive possession of first place in the league, although Arizona also remained halfway back with a victory against Oregon State.

The Buffs dug a hole in the first half, at one point suffered a drought of goals of almost five minutes, while USC recovered 13 consecutive points to take a 20-6 lead. The CU deficit remained 22-8 when the Buffs finally came to life, unleashing an 18-4 run that tied the game 26-26. The Trojans scored the three final points of the first half to take a 29-26 lead at halftime.

USC added the first three points of the second half before the Buffs got hot again, scoring nine consecutive points in a 12-2 run that gave CU its first advantage of the night. The Buffs finally took their lead to 12 points in three consecutive Lucas Siewert points, but this time it was the turn of USC to move away, reaching three points in a triple by Daniel Utomi with approximately 4:20 remaining, and USC stayed inside of three with just over two minutes to play after a triple Jonah Mathews.

A bounce basket of USC freshman Onyaka Okongwu got the Trojans within a point with 1:30 remaining. But point guard McKinley Wright IV connected in a float to give CU a break, and after two more defensive stops, a free kick from Wright sealed the victory in the last seconds.

Tyler Bey recorded his eleventh double-double of the season and the thirtieth of his career with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Wright finished with a maximum of 15 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. CU shot .607 after halftime while going 8 of 14 in triples.

No. 18 COLORADO 70, USC 66

CAL DEL SUR (19-8, 9-5 Pac-12)Okongwu 10-13 1-1 21, Rakocevic 6-13 2-3 14, E. Anderson 0-4 0-0 0, Mathews 7-11 2-2 17, Utomi 3-7 3-4 10, Weaver 2- 11 0-0 4, Mobley 0-2 0-0 0, Agbonkpolo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 8-10 66.COLORADO (21-6, 10-4)Battey 0-2 1-2 1, Gatling 5-8 0-0 13, Wright 7-13 1-2 15, Bey 5-10 3-3 14, Schwartz 4-8 0-0 11, Siewert 4-8 0 -1 11, Parquet 2-4 0-0 5, Daniels 0-1 0-0 0, Kountz 0-1 0-0 0, Walton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 5-8 70.Halftime – Southern Cal 29-26. 3-point goals: Southern Cal 2-10 (Utomi 1-1, Mathews 1-3, E. Anderson 0-1, Weaver 0-5), Colorado 11-26 (Gatling 3-4, Siewert 3-5, Schwartz 3-6, Bey 1-2, Parquet 1-3, Battey 0-1, Walton 0-1, Wright 0-4). Missed – Battey Rebounds_Southern Cal 30 (Rakocevic 11), Colorado 30 (Bey 11). Assists Southern Cal 9 (Weaver 4), Colorado 16 (Wright 7). Total faults Southern Cal 16, Colorado 12.