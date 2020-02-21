Home Local News No. 18 CU Buffs stop USC – Up News Info

No. 18 CU Buffs stop USC – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>No. 18 CU Buffs stop USC - The Denver Post
%MINIFYHTMLea494d211bdbefd4e3351d5ddd85bb8811% %MINIFYHTMLea494d211bdbefd4e3351d5ddd85bb8812%

Colorado kept the service at home.

%MINIFYHTMLea494d211bdbefd4e3351d5ddd85bb8813%%MINIFYHTMLea494d211bdbefd4e3351d5ddd85bb8814%

Using another stellar shooting performance in the second half, the Buffaloes in 18th place managed to overcome a slow start and an early deficit of 14 points, and finally delayed USC's visit on the stretch for a 70-66 victory at CU Events Center

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©