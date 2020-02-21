Niecy Nash, dressed in a bathing suit, dances sexually in the 50th birthday video

WENN / Avalon

To commemorate his next 50th birthday, the & # 39; Reno 911! & # 39; Star invites fans to a spicy video of her dance in a swimsuit that perfectly embraces her enviable body.

Up News Info –

Niecy Nash He will soon turn 50, but it is certainly still impressive as always. The star, who will officially turn 50 on Sunday, February 23, has apparently already been partying while going to her social media account to share a video of her vibration.

To commemorate his next 50th birthday, Niecy invited fans to a spicy video of his swimsuit dance on Thursday, February 20. Dressed in the swimsuit that hugged her body perfectly, Niecy showed her movements.

%MINIFYHTML911ad82505b934861caed26634824fdc11% %MINIFYHTML911ad82505b934861caed26634824fdc12%

"The birthday behavior starts NOW until … the end of the year! I can do whatever I want because I turn 50," he wrote in the caption.

<br />

Famous companions filled her with praise. Among them was "The true housewives of Atlanta"star Porsha Williams, who was excited about her when she wrote: "Then it's 50! I'm excited to grow old! She's a wicked one." "RHOA" star partner Marlo HamptonMeanwhile, he left some fire emojis in the comments section.

"Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"star Masika Kalysha He also sang praise for Niecy, saying, "Where all that had been hiding. It looked good as a Popeyes chicken Sammich."

Fans also intervened with one of them saying "it looks as good as some of these young girls or better hahaha." Meanwhile, another fan thought that "50 is like the new 30 in black years." When looking at Niecy, one person seemed to believe that "black women do not age."

In related news, it has been confirmed that Niecy Nash repeats his role in "Reindeer 911!"Revival in Quibi. Also returning for the new series are Wendi McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough Cedric, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio Y Mary Birdsong.

"Reno 911! It occupies a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to bring the original cast together again to" restart the goofin. "Hopefully Nick Swardson can continue skating," series creator Thomas Lennon said in a statement when Revival was announced. "Quibi's short format seems tailored for our program."