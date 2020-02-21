Nicki Minaj's sister, Ming Maraj, is the vivid image of herself in a rare family video

%MINIFYHTMLd3a0d8ba13a46767963734243844970a11% %MINIFYHTMLd3a0d8ba13a46767963734243844970a12%

The Trinidadian star takes to Instagram to share a video of her time with her little sister and her father Robert along with the legend that says: & # 39; My dad and my little sister Ming & # 39 ;.

Even if Nicki Minaj He has been very open about his marriage to Kenneth Petty, it's quite the opposite when it comes to his family. However, on Thursday, February 20, the Trinidadian rapper gave his social media followers a rare vision of his family through Instagram followers and fans can't get over the fact that his sister looks so much like her .

In the video, Nicki leaned toward Ming as the lipstick brand filters spread around their faces. The latter looked beautiful in a red jacket combined with a white T-shirt while combing and picking up the front of her strands. The rapper "Side to Side" then directed the camera at his father Robert, who also looked casual in a white sweatshirt and a red cap.

"My dad and my little sister Ming," he wrote in the caption.

Friends and fans soon jumped into the comments section to comment on how similar the sisters look. "It's so beautiful! It looks like you" Monica Denise he said while Skai jackson raved, "She is so pretty." Some fans called Ming his twin, and one of them said: "Your little sister is your twin, the beauty of the family."

"No sister … wowww wait a minute. Imagine being Nicki Minaj lil sister and look like her," said another. "Omg Ming looks like you! She is doing precious things with Trini !!!" someone else said in the comment, while another called Ming "pretty little princess! She's her twin." Another was so excited that he wrote in capital letters: "SHE HAS YOUR HEAD THROUGHOUT THE MAGNIFICENT HEAD." There was also someone who said: "Oh, literal twins, so beautiful!"

Ming Maraj is Nicki's stepsister on her father's side. His existence was not known in the world until 2013, when Nicki posted a photo of his sister on Twitter.