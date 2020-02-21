Nicki Minaj spends time with her father and sister, and fans are impressed by how much Ming looks like her – Watch the video

Nicki Minaj shared a video on her social media account in which fans can watch her go out with her father and her little sister, Ming. People are simply impressed by how much Ming and Nicki look alike. See if you agree after watching the video below.

Someone said: "you and the sister are twins,quot;, and another follower agreed: "Your little sister is your twin,quot; beauty is the family ".

Another Instagram installer said: "It's so beautiful! It looks like you @nickiminaj,quot; and someone else posted this: "Awww is the best when you spend time with your family. I love this. God bless them and their whole family ".

One commenter wrote: "We haven't seen Ming in a long time! And you published your dad? Wooh's growth,quot;, and another fan sprang up on Nicki's natural hair: "Onika rocking her natural hair? We LOVE it see him ".

Someone else told Nicki that they love "seeing you with your family makes me so happy Onika ❤️" and another commentator said: "Happiness suits you very well. Hello, pops and ladybug."

A fan wrote: ‘Damn, that little girl looks like her. I'm glad you're showing this side of her. "

Apart from this, Nicki went to his social media page to pay tribute to his fellow ceremonial master and collaborative partner Pop Smoke, just a couple of days ago.

As you know, the young rapper was tragically killed by masked gunmen who broke into his mansion.

Bible The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Amazing. Rest in peace, Pop, "Nicki captioned the photo of him he chose to share online.

Ad

TMZ reported that the 20-year-old rapper lost his life when two masked gunmen stormed his home in Hollywood Hills around 4:30 a.m. February 19 Many celebrities and fans lament this tragic loss.



Post views:

0 0