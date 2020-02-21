Nicki Minaj criticizes Democratic nominees for tearing down others

Instagram

While she showed her support for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in the past, the killer of & # 39; Anaconda & # 39; predicts that the Democrats will lose the presidential elections again because & # 39; they fight each other & # 39 ;.

Nicki Minaj He became a politician in one of his recent tweets. The Trinidad-Tobago-born star faced the Democratic presidential nominees after a debate on Wednesday night, February 19, during which Elizabeth Warren launched a brutal attack on Mike Bloomberg.

The "Starships" raptor made it known that she is not a fan of internal struggles, predicting that the Democrats will lose the presidential elections again because they are tearing each other down. "The Democrats will continue to beat each other while you laugh and Trump will win again. Joke about who?" She tweeted Thursday.

Comparing the spirit of the current Democratic presidential nominees with that of former President Barack Obama, the 37-year-old star added: "Respect the Democrats who will not endanger the party by playing dirty. Obama never did that. Pay attention." However, the tweet has been removed from your page.

Minaj had shown in the past his support for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but recently avoided political discourse. She said in an interview with Billboard in late 2019 that she wanted to see "less politics" in rap music in the future.

"I would love for rappers to be so passionate about rap that we are sorry," he explained, hinting that he preferred to focus on talent. "Everyone who has just entered the game, I am proud of you because it is not easy and I know it. So keep doing your thing."

In Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate, Warren criticized Mayor Bloomberg as "a billionaire who calls fat and lesbian women with a horse's face," which caused an audible shout from the audience. She continued: "And no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding their tax returns, harassing women and supporting racist policies such as making red lines and stopping and registering. "