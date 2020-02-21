Nicki Minaj BLOCK Drake – Supposedly at the request of her husband!

Nicki Minaj and Drake used to be good friends. They made good music together and had a flirtatious relationship between them.

But that is over. MTO News confirmed that Nicki blocked Drake on all of his social media platforms last week.

Some of Nicki's fans realized the fact that Nicki had blocked Drake, and tweeted about it:

So why would Nicki do this?

MTO News contacted an entertainment expert, who is friendly with both Drake and Nicki. And they suspect that Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, may have asked Nicki to block Drake.

The source explained: "Drake always flirts with Nicki, I mean forever. But now she's a married woman. Maybe her husband asked her to block Drake, to stop any problems."

It is known that Kenneth, a successful businessman and musical executive, is extremely protective of his wife.

He was about to fight with Nicki's ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill, inside a Beverly Hills clothing store last month.