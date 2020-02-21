Nicki Minaj BLOCK Drake – Supposedly at the request of her husband!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Nicki Minaj and Drake used to be good friends. They made good music together and had a flirtatious relationship between them.

But that is over. MTO News confirmed that Nicki blocked Drake on all of his social media platforms last week.

Some of Nicki's fans realized the fact that Nicki had blocked Drake, and tweeted about it:

So why would Nicki do this?

MTO News contacted an entertainment expert, who is friendly with both Drake and Nicki. And they suspect that Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, may have asked Nicki to block Drake.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here