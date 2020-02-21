Nick Cannon sees Antonio Brown as a & # 39; Brother asking for help & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLbc16498bc2f5986211b153f4e8616a8f11% %MINIFYHTMLbc16498bc2f5986211b153f4e8616a8f12%

WENN / Instagram / FayesVision

The presenter of & # 39; Masked singer & # 39; He also mentions that the world of football itself is like & # 39; gladiator mentality & # 39; and & # 39; barbarian & # 39; and reveals whether he will let either of his two children play or not.

Up News Info –

Nick cannon is the last celebrity that weighs on the troubled NFL player Antonio Brown. During a new interview with VLAD TV, "The masked singer"The host talked about Antonio, who recently appeared in the headlines of several controversies.

Remembering that Antonio was among the contestants in the first season of the FOX singing competition, Nick nicknamed him a "talented brother". He added: "So much money. Nobody tells you:" No. That's enough. Do not do this. Don't say that. "When you don't have people around you and you have so much access to an excessive amount of everything, who can handle it?

"Many things are happening, man. And I see a brother asking for help," he continued. "I look into his eyes … Once again, I have dealt with episodes and imbalances in my life. I could detect it, you know. Oh God, just take it to a place where it can level off and be heard."

Nick added: "The thing is & # 39; because when someone is having an episode, sometimes the people around him just hope they get better & # 39; I think he is doing better & # 39; … we all have the hope that he will improve and that you will wake up one morning and he will return to do that, we knew he was running the routes and you know, you see this person slowly deteriorating until a place where they are harming themselves or another person. "

Later, Nick mentioned that the world of football itself was like "gladiator mentality" and "barbaric." When asked if they would let either of their two children play football, Nick replied: "Not at a certain age … When you start hitting heads and hurting each other, and the people who get to feel, absolutely not."

Antonio faces charges of battery robbery, theft of an unoccupied transport and criminal mischief resulting from an incident on Tuesday outside his home in which he allegedly assaulted a moving truck driver. It was delivered on Thursday, January 23.