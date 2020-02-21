Niall Horan channels Ron Burgundy to reveal the song list of & # 39; Heartbreak Weather & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML03b440e02a47f9c473d264fd9c2df67611% %MINIFYHTML03b440e02a47f9c473d264fd9c2df67612%

With a burgundy suit and a pink turtle neck in a manner similar to the character of Will Ferrell in & # 39; Anchorman & # 39 ;, the British singer cleverly delivers the song titles of his next album.

Niall Horan It has become peculiar for the revelation of the song list for "Heartbreak Weather". On Thursday, February 20, the Only one direction member released a special video in which he channeled Will ferrellBurgundy Rum from "Anchorman"to present the 14 new song titles of his next second solo album.

In the two-minute clip, the 26-year-old Irish singer put on a pink turtleneck under a burgundy suit and transformed into an alter ego called Niall Storm. "Thank you so much for tuning in & # 39; Heartbreak Weather & # 39;. After all, this crazy little thing they call love isn't & # 39; Black and white & # 39 ;, and it's not this crazy little thing they call weather either. So be sure to exercise your & # 39; Dear Patience & # 39; ", he began.

The ex boyfriend of Hailee Steinfeld He went on to name another clue while joking, "Remember, these falling ice blocks just don't & # 39; Bend the Rules & # 39 ;, also break your windshield." He went on to say: "Temperatures will fall and snow too. Expect to see some & # 39; New Angels & # 39; made throughout the city."

Horan's fake weather report revealed themes like "Arms of Stranger," "Everywhere," "Nice To Meet Ya," "Put A Little Love On Me," "Cross Your Mind," "No Judgment," "San Francisco." and "Still" are also reaching their new records.

"Heartbreak Weather" is a continuation of Horan's solo debut in 2017, "Flicker." It will launch on March 13. Some of his songs, "No Judgment", "Nice to Meet Ya" and "Put a Little Love on Me", have been released previously, but it is suggested that his main song be released. the 28th of February.

Speaking about how he came up with the LP title, Horan opened in an interview with the most requested live program on iHeart Radio, "Heartbreak Weather was the first thing I wrote." When I started, I said, "How do I write a separate album that doesn't sound so sober and really selfish? So I just wrote the phrase & # 39; heartbreaking weather & # 39 ;, I don't know where it came from …"