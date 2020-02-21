NHL teams jump on the deadline with a wave of initial exchanges

Tom Fitzgerald changed teams twice on the NHL exchange deadline as a player and knows how he feels.

As interim general manager of the New Jersey Devils, he did not wait until the deadline to exchange Captain Andy Greene or forward Blake Coleman. Hitting the doorbell for more than a week, Fitzgerald recalled his own experiences that were hard to be late.

"I wish I had been changed a week and a half earlier so I could adjust a little faster," he said.

Greene and Coleman are among more than half a dozen players who are already adapting to a new team due to an early flurry of exchanges. The deadline is not until Monday, but some important movements are already made thanks to a clear definition between buyers and sellers, contenders interested in the same possibilities and reasonable prices throughout the league.

"During the (last) weekend, many things began to improve," said Los Angeles Kings general manager Rob Blake, who has already made three exchanges and could still be active. "It seems that after the All-Star break, many teams begin to find their direction on where they are going, what is available and prices."

Los Angeles set things in motion by facing goalkeeper Jack Campbell and versatile striker Kyle Clifford to Toronto in early February, and this week he traded Tyler Toffoli to Vancouver and defender Alec Martinez to Las Vegas. On Tuesday, the Pacific Division rival, San José, exchanged defender Brenden Dillon to Washington, and the Winnipeg Jets got the Dylan DeMelo blue lining from Ottawa.

A couple of days earlier, the Devils switched Greene to the New York Islanders and Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning with a few hours apart.

It is not taking long to close the book in some big transactions.

"I think there are probably five or six teams talking with the same teams about the same players," said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan. "And it is resolved for each team and then it happens quickly because then you have to react to what happens with your other conversations."

MacLellan did not rule out that Capitals made another move. But upon arriving at Dillon early, he could be in the lineup for three additional games, which is significant given how tight the ranking is.

It also helps Dillon acclimatize. The 29-year-old who was considered the best outstanding free agent defender available did not have to sit down and wonder when San Jose would change him.

"I'm sure you can read newspapers as much as we do, or social media," said Dillon. "It was definitely pleasant from the mental point of view to do things."

The NHL several years ago moved the exchange deadline from March to February to give teams more time to benefit from player acquisition. Fitzgerald was exchanged in March each time and played 11 and 15 regular season games, respectively, after moving.

The time has changed.

"Many teams like to arrive early," Fitzgerald said. “(The teams) want you to mix with the team faster than later. … A slightly longer track is useful. "

Deadline

All early exchanges do not mean that Monday can be quiet. The New York Rangers could wait until the last minute to switch forward Chris Kreider or one of his goalkeepers. Demons, kings and senators still have assets too.

A few days after Montreal redeemed defender Marco Scandella to the St. Louis Blues, speculation continues to revolve around the Canadiens. Coach Claude Julien said: "I don't know if the noise is made," and the players involved in the rumors are trying to block it.

"Anything can happen, obviously," said Tomas Tatar. "I'm not too worried now. It's just part of the business."

Who's gone

– Campbell and Clifford traded from Kings to Maple Leafs for Trevor Moore, 2020 third round selection and conditional 2021 third round selection

– Jason Zucker switched from Wild to Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison and the 2020 first round conditional selection

– Greene changed from Devils to Islanders for David Quenneville and the second round selection of 2021

– Coleman changed from Devils to Lightning for Nolan Foote and the 2020 first round pick

– Toffoli changed from Kings to Canucks for Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, 2020 second round selection and conditional 2022 fourth round selection

– DeMelo changed from Senators to Jets for the 2020 third round selection

– Dillon changed from Sharks to Capitals for the 2020 second round selection and the conditional 2021 third round selection

– Scandella changed from Canadiens to Blues for the 2020 second round selection and the conditional 2021 fourth round selection

– Martinez changed from Kings to Golden Knights for the 2020 second round selection and the 2021 second round selection

Who is left

– Rangers: F Chris Kreider, G Alexandar Georgiev, F Jesper Fast

– Reyes: F Trevor Lewis

– Demons: F Wayne Simmonds, D Sami Vatanen, G Louis Domingue

– Senators: F Jean-Gabriel Pageau, F Vladislav Namestnikov

– Red wings: F Andreas Athanasiou, D Mike Green, D Trevor Daley

– Canadiens: F Ilya Kovalchuk

– Sharks: F Patrick Marleau, F Joe Thornton

– Jets: D Dustin Byfuglien

Who could stay

– Rangers: G Henrik Lundqvist

– Demons: F Travis Zajac

– Senators: F Anthony Duclair

– Canadiens: F Tomas Tatar, D Jeff Petry

– Sabers: D Zach Bogosian

– Wild: D Jonas Brodin