NHL 2020 trade deadline: latest rumors about the most important commercial bait before the deadline

As the NHL negotiation deadline of February 24 is fast approaching, speculation about which players could be moved is increasing among fans and media.

%MINIFYHTML2b8a92f5d5786eb62db841057ccaeb6311% %MINIFYHTML2b8a92f5d5786eb62db841057ccaeb6312%

The activity has also increased in the commercial market. Three players from our recent list of the 10 most likely to be moved, Alec Martinez, Tyler Toffoli and Brenden Dillon, were exchanged earlier this week.

Here is a look at the latest rumors involving the main business candidates entering the last weekend before the deadline.

Chris Kreider, New York Rangers

The 28-year-old left is still considered the best potentially available player. Logan Mullen of NESN quoted Bob McKenzie, a connoisseur of TSN, saying that Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals have varying degrees of interest in Kreider.

Its commercial status, however, remains uncertain. Rick Carpiniello of Athletic said Wednesday that the Rangers are having contract extension talks with Kreider's agent.

TRADE TRACKER: All transactions completed before the NHL exchange deadline

Sami Vatanen, New Jersey Devils

With the Devils sending Andy Greene and Blake Coleman earlier this week, Vatanen could be next in the commercial block. The 28-year-old defender is an unrestricted free agent and probably does not fit into the long-term plans for the reconstruction of the Demons.

Vatanen has been sidelined since February 2 for a leg injury, but Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports that several teams are still interested in the veteran driver. The hurricanes of Carolina, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames could be potential destinations.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Senators of Ottawa

Senators under reconstruction earlier this week sent defender Dylan DeMelo to the Winnipeg Jets, fanning conjecture about Pageau's future in Ottawa. Scheduled to become a UFA this summer, the 27-year-old is a versatile two-way advance to reach 30 goals for the first time in his career.

Bruce Garrioch of Ottawa Sun reports that senators would try to re-sign Pageau this week. If those efforts fail, the Islanders, Columbus Blue Jackets and Edmonton Oilers could be among their suitors before the deadline.

Mike Hoffman, Florida Panthers

With 22 goals and 48 points, Hoffman is among the top scorers in the Panthers. However, his pending UFA status and his need for a defense among the top four could make the 30-year-old wing expendable

While the Panthers compete with the Toronto Maple Leafs for a place in the playoffs in the Atlantic Division, Hoffman recently appeared as a commercial candidate. TSN's Travis Yost believes it would fit perfectly with the Edmonton Oilers, but they might be reluctant to give up one of their blueliners to catch him.

Robin Lehner, Chicago Blackhawks

With the hope of the Blackhawks playoffs disappearing, The Athletic reports that they could be open to exchange Lehner and defender Erik Gustafsson. He was runner-up last year for the Vezina Trophy and has respectable numbers in the defensively poor Blackhawks.

Netminder, 28, would attract considerable interest from teams that need to deepen the goal. The sale price could be a first round choice and a superior perspective.

Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers

Trocheck recently appeared in the rumor factory. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that clubs have investigated the availability of the 26-year-old center.

Trocheck has two years remaining in his contract with an average annual value of $ 4.75 million. If Hoffman doesn't get a defense in the top four, maybe Trocheck could address that need for the Panthers.

Andreas Athanasiou, Detroit Red Wings

A restricted free agent with arbitration rights this summer, Athanasiou has struggled with injuries and inconsistencies this season. That makes some observers wonder if it fits into Wings reconstruction plans. At a year of the best season of 30 goals of his career, Athanasiou's speed and scoring ability make him an attractive commercial target.

Ted Kulfan of Detroit News suggested that clubs recently affected by injuries in their lines of attack could come. Those could include the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

Ilya Kovalchuk, Montreal Canadiens

After resuscitating his NHL career since joining the Canadians in early January, Kovalchuk also improved its commercial value. The 37-year-old left winger could be an alternative exchange option for clubs that miss other scoring forwards.