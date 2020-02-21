NFL players think that the CBA proposed by the owners is horrible: "Break it!"

%MINIFYHTMLa4fc3c1631f846e2ec03cdced585d70511% %MINIFYHTMLa4fc3c1631f846e2ec03cdced585d70512%

The NFL issued a statement Thursday announcing that the owners have accepted the terms of a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).

%MINIFYHTMLa4fc3c1631f846e2ec03cdced585d70513% %MINIFYHTMLa4fc3c1631f846e2ec03cdced585d70514%

The statement reads as follows:

%MINIFYHTMLa4fc3c1631f846e2ec03cdced585d70515% %MINIFYHTMLa4fc3c1631f846e2ec03cdced585d70516% After more than ten months of intense and thorough negotiations, the NFL players and clubs have jointly developed a comprehensive set of new and revised terms that will transform the future of the game, provide players, past, present and future, both in off the field and ensure that the second century of the NFL is even better and more exciting for fans. Members voted today to accept the negotiated terms on the main elements of a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The Players Association would also need to vote to approve the same terms for a new agreement. Since clubs and players must have an established system and know the rules under which they will operate next week, the membership also approved to advance in the last year of the CBA 2011 if the players decide not to approve the negotiated terms. Out of respect for the process and our partners in the NFLPA, we will have no further comments at this time.

As the last paragraph says, players should discuss whether they accept these terms. The NFL Players Association will discuss on Friday if the union will approve these terms, which have been negotiated in the last 10 months.

Spoiler alert: They will not accept it.

The NFLPA released a CBA fact sheet, which presented key details in the proposed CBA. The first item on the list establishes a 47 percent share of annual revenue, with an additional $ 100 million in new player costs above the current CBA. In 2021, that division would increase to 48 percent of revenue with the ability to increase to 48.5 percent through a media kicker that applies in any season in which the league plays 17 games.

Many players disagreed with this figure on social media (which you can see below), saying they want a 50-50 split.

MORE: Pros and cons of the proposed changes to the NFL playoffs

Another important problem among players is the contract attached to the proposed schedule of 17 games. Here is the direct sentence of the fact sheet: "Bonus payment of 1/17 of your salary from paragraph 5 of up to $ 250K to any player whose contract lasts one season when 17 games are played."

That is an elegant way of saying that a player can only win up to $ 250,000 in the 17th game. So, if a player generally earns more than that in a game test, he will end up with a salary cap, which means he will earn significantly less despite performing the same activity.

There are also several other points in the CBA that players will probably have problems with, but the two mentioned above seem to be the ones that caused the biggest scandal on social media. Below are some of the current players' thoughts about the proposed agreement.

J.J. Watt

Richard Sherman

Allen Robinson

Leonard Fournette

I don't agree with the 17 games – 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) February 20, 2020

Michael Thomas

David Bakhtiari

48-48.5% divided (approximately) among 1,700 players. 52-51.5% divided by 31 owners ?! … However, this equation is supposed to make sense.🤷🏻‍♂️ Not to mention that .5% only happens if we accept an additional game per season. #Know their value https://t.co/v1jNZG7ml9 – David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) February 20, 2020

George Iloka

Any agreement that is not a 50/50 division and a lifetime health insurance for players is a victory for the owners. Especially when they ask for 17 games. – George Iloka (@George_iloka) February 21, 2020

Rich ohrnberger

The NFL promotes & # 39; player safety & # 39; … but should players risk the brain and body for a maximum of $ 250K for a 17th game? Ok … of course … the owners should only earn $ 250K as well, the rest of the proceeds should go to lifelong medical care for the players and the financing of post-race benefits. – Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 21, 2020

Davis Davis

Quandre Diggs

Trai Turner