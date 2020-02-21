Newsom proposes conservatories for people with mental illness in the homeless plan of the "State of the State,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles mayor was among several state officials praising on Wednesday a plan by California Governor Gavin Newsom to reduce the legal bar to provide forced treatment to the mentally ill and build more shelters for the homeless.

Newsom took the unusual step of dedicating most of his second speech on the state of the state to the intertwined issues of homelessness and housing.

In his speech, the governor proposed reducing the threshold for curatorships for people with mental illnesses, particularly for homeless people who refuse medical care. He says that California must act respecting civil liberties.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called Newsom's proposal an "extraordinary step."

“Our humanity asks everyone in California to respond to the call to end this crisis. The plan we hear today is an extraordinary step in that direction, and it is up to all of us to do the job of making it happen in people's lives, "said Garcetti.

At least one defender of the homeless agrees. Anthony Bales, of the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles, says that living on the street for even a week can cause significant mental damage. For those who fight drug addiction, it can be even worse, so the authorities need more power to help.

"It's a last desperate effort to try to save someone's life," Bales said. "But I have the feeling that we are leaving so many people on the streets for so long that too many people are reaching this state of mental health crisis."

Homeless people with mental illnesses who run out of treatment can pose a risk to others. In 2018, a man died stabbed while having dinner with his daughter in Ventura. On Wednesday, a Reddit post showed a random attack by a homeless person near the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Michael Walsh, who published the attack, said a man who appeared to be drugged against a woman who was walking down the street. He jumped among them to protect the woman.

"I was completely crazy trying to go after her," Walsh said.

While homeless populations in most states have declined recently, California increased 16% last year.

Black Californians make up 8 percent of the population of Los Angeles County, but 42 percent of the homeless, according to Newsom. The governor also cited a recent survey that found that almost half of Latinos in the state fear that they or a family member may be left homeless.

“Homelessness impacts everyone, but not equally. Some communities have been affected much more. Urban renewal and gentrification broke communities of color and limited their abilities to move to the middle class. These are systemic problems rooted in poverty and racial discrimination, ”said Newsom.

After issuing an executive order last month that deployed emergency housing trailers to Los Angeles and Oakland County, Newsom announced that more trailers are heading to Riverside and several other counties across the state.

The proposal on homelessness came a few hours after a visit by President Donald Trump to southern California in which he said residents are fed up with homelessness and that his administration would "do something,quot; about it.

