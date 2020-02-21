New confirmed case of coronavirus in Humboldt counties, Sacramento – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML46a4cad7fe08fda6b8ce694db8c1746911% %MINIFYHTML46a4cad7fe08fda6b8ce694db8c1746912%

EUREKA (Up News Info SF) – Humboldt County health officials announced that they were treating their first confirmed case of coronavirus and that a second person was being examined for the disease.

Meanwhile, Sacramento County public health officials also announced their first confirmed case. Authorities said the individual returned from China to the United States on February 2 and since then he self-quarantined and took precautionary measures upon his return home. The individual began to show mild symptoms during self-quarantine.

"Currently, the individual is asymptomatic, but will remain in their home for mandatory isolation until authorized by the Sacramento County Department of Public Health," the office said in a press release. "The Sacramento County Public Health investigation determined that currently, the risk of public exposure is extremely low."

In a teleconference on Friday, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Humboldt County case raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases of residents within the United States to 13.

Another 18 cases have been reported among Diamond Princess passengers who were transported by plane to the United States and three other commercial flights to the US. UU. From Wuhan, China

The patient count reflected a change that the agency launched on Friday as to how it will report the cases. Now, the cases will be reported as EE cases. UU., Those hired within the United States, and cases of repatriation, those who contracted the disease while outside the country.

The CDC also gave a breakdown of where Diamond Princess infected passengers were being treated. Five are in hospitals in Northern California, including one in San Francisco, 11 were being treated at the medical center of the University of Nebraska and two were in hospitals near the Lackland Air Base in Texas.

Federal officials, however, warned that Diamond Princess quarantined passengers had a high risk of infection: "We expect to see additional cases."

Dr. Roberta Luskin-Hawk, executive director of St. Joseph Health, told Eureka Times Standard that two patients had been evaluated for coronavirus at the Eureka hospital on Sunday.

"After a thorough investigation, at this time, we have no evidence that there are patients exposed during the visit," Luskin-Hawk said in the statement. “There was no close or prolonged contact with anyone in the Emergency Department. We follow the established protocols from the moment the patients arrived. They were directly admitted to a special isolation room that has negative pressure to minimize the risk of exposure. "

The patients were an unidentified individual and a "close contact."

County health officials said the couple "was fine and isolated herself at home, while the Public Health Communicable Disease Surveillance and Control Unit controlled them."

Around the world, the disease crisis continued to grow.

In South Korea, schools were closed, churches told the faithful to stay away and some mass meetings were banned as the number of new viruses increased. The country said two people died and 204 were infected with the virus, quadrupling the number of cases it had two days before, as a crisis centered in China has begun to reverberate strongly in other places.

The multiplication of cases in South Korea showed the ease with which the disease can spread. Although the initial infections were related to China, the new ones have not involved international travel.

The World Health Organization warned that such groups not directly linked to travel from China suggest that time is running out to contain the outbreak.

“The window of opportunity is still there. But our window of opportunity is shrinking, ”said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "We need to act quickly before it closes completely."

Worldwide, more than 76,000 people have been infected in 27 countries, and more than 2,200 have died. Even when new alarms sounded in other parts of Asia, in China, where the vast majority of cases have occurred, officials have expressed optimism about the number of new infections, which have had a downward trend. China said Friday that 889 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours and 118 additional deaths.

Italian authorities say that the number of infected people has more than quadrupled due to an emerging group of cases in the north of the country. Many of the new cases represented the first infections in Italy acquired by secondary infection and brought the country's total to 14 on Friday. The first to fall ill in northern Italy met someone who had returned from China on January 21 without presenting any symptoms of the new virus, health officials said.

The U.S. Department of State UU. It is recommending citizens to reconsider cruises to or in East Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.