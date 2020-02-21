Nevada Democrats see record participation in first early vote | USA news

%MINIFYHTML9578d01425cf7d060f697b7f46d719c111% %MINIFYHTML9578d01425cf7d060f697b7f46d719c112%

Nearly 75,000 voters in Nevada participated early in the Democratic presidential nomination contest in the United States, the party said Friday, a sign of a potentially large participation in the first test for candidates in the various states of the western United States. .

Nevada celebrates its committees on Saturday, the third contest in the state-by-state battle to determine a Democratic rival to Republican President Donald Trump in the November 3 elections. The party said that most of the first caucus voters were participants for the first time in the process. The number of early participants is almost as high as the full caucus count since 2016, when 84,000 Nevadans participated.

The large early participation could represent a positive signal for Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who hopes to attract new voters to boost his campaign.

"From the beginning, NV Dems has pledged to execute the most accessible, expansive and transparent caucus until 2020," said Alana Mounce, executive director of the Nevada State Democratic Party, in a memo published on Friday.

"To meet this goal, we enacted an unprecedented four-day early voting period for the committee. We made materials available in three languages ​​and had more than 80 early voting sites at convenient locations in communities across the state," he added. Mounce

Officials in Nevada have taken steps to avoid the chaos seen in the Iowa committees this month in the first of the state nominations contests. They have promised that the process for counting, registering and making public the elections of voters will take place without problems. Among the precautions, the leaders of the site in the caucuses will telephone their results and take photographs of their tabulations.