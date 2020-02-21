NeNe Leakes says that the co-star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, Kenya Moore, & # 39; has a mental problem & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLcb8c3137d04f6021e93a14109e953ec211% %MINIFYHTMLcb8c3137d04f6021e93a14109e953ec212%

NeNe also talks about his future on the show, revealing that he has not decided whether or not he will return for another season of & # 39; The Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; of Bravo.

The bad blood between NeNe leaks Y Kenya Moore It shows no sign of stopping. NeNe recently stopped at "Extra" on Thursday, February 19, during which he talked about many things, including his enmity with Kenya in season 12 of the Bravo reality show.

By ignoring his co-star, the television star said he did not plan to get along with Kenya. "She is not a good person," NeNe shared. While praising Kenya for being "good for the show as all these girls are," NeNe said Kenya "has a mental problem that needs to be solved … That girl simply lies."

However, NeNe thought he could avoid the physical altercation with Kenya. "He may want to run his mouth, but he wants to keep his teeth, so he knows what to do."

NeNe also talked about his future on the show, revealing that he had not decided whether or not to return for another season of "RHOA". "Our season is still underway. I have to meet with my team and discuss whether it is good for me to stay here or not," he explained.

"Kenya is the one that says that I am being eliminated. She says that Bravo is eliminating me … If I am being eliminated, then I am being eliminated, I have no problem with that," he said. continued. Noting that one person was not always guaranteed to appear in each episode, NeNe explained: "Yes … they will give each girl certain episodes and you have to work. They want to see you work to get into the others."

NeNe denied rumors that Bravo cut his salary and said: "I don't know if they are cutting salaries … My salary seems very good to me, so Bravo, please understand, I agree with my salary."