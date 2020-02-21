NeNe Leakes fans can catch her in the access every day today: people are happy to see her so busy

NeNe Leakes is very busy these days as she has co-hosted several television programs. Her diehard fans expect her to remain a permanent hostess somewhere.

NeNe fans are going crazy at the thought that they will no longer be in RHOA.

Just a couple of days ago, NeNe shared the reasons why he has reservations about signing for another season for the aforementioned reality television show.

A fan exclaimed: ‘OMG NENE !!!! I WORK ON NBC AND I AM NOT TODAY NOOOOO !!! I would have loved to have seen you. "

Someone said: Bebé Baby, you've been working! "I would really love to see you as a permanent presenter in one of these programs!" And another follower posted this: "Okay, when will they receive their own hosting program."

One commenter wrote: "Hi Nene, what channel and what time are you on,quot; I want to see ", and someone else also loves that NeNe stays reserved and busy these days:" @neneleakes killing the game! Your routine is amazing and inspiring. "

Someone else said: ‘You are about to be a regular at these talk shows @neneleakes. You are so good there. "

NeNe fans are really sad that she can leave RHOA forever and many people have already said that if she leaves the program, they won't see her anymore.

In other news, the RHOA star shared a message on her social media account in which she praised her and Gregg Leakes, her son, Brentt Leakes, for her birthday.

‘SWIPE: On this day 21 years ago Wss … Gregg and I gave birth to a king, also known as Gregg's twin @kingbrentt. I just can't believe I'm 21 years old and show my baby all the love today. Mom and Dad love you very much Brentt PD: You all have literally seen him grow up, 'wrote NeNe.

the fans wished her and Gregg's son all the best for their anniversary.



