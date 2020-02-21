Nene Leakes & # 39; Undecided & # 39; about his future in & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has revealed that he is "very hesitant,quot; about whether he will return to the Bravo show for future seasons.

"I will tell you that, as for returning, I feel that this program is my baby. I started this program. But I also feel that I do not want to be in a group where I feel that everyone is attacking and being very malicious," he shared with The Talk cohosts.

Sharon Osbourne told Nene that there would be no show without her and that Kenya Moore is simply "jealous."

Sharon obviously doesn't know that Nene has moved away from the program before … and continued without her.

"But you know, every season when the show ends, what I and my team do, we get together and talk about what is best for me," he continued. "So I hope that & # 39; Real Housewives & # 39; is the best for me, I don't know … Yes, very indecisive. I mean, the show is still going on. And I have to finish watching the last episodes to make sure that nasty girl stays in her place and doesn't say things she shouldn't say. "