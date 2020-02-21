Home Entertainment Nene Leakes & # 39; Undecided & # 39; about his future...

Nene Leakes & # 39; Undecided & # 39; about his future in & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes has revealed that he is "very hesitant,quot; about whether he will return to the Bravo show for future seasons.

"I will tell you that, as for returning, I feel that this program is my baby. I started this program. But I also feel that I do not want to be in a group where I feel that everyone is attacking and being very malicious," he shared with The Talk cohosts.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©