Ne-Yo says he doesn't "feel bad" about Crystal Smith's divorce in "Pinky Ring"

Ne yo It opens up about his separation from wife Crystal Smith through his music. Linking with OLD TESTAMENT. Genasis, the R&B singer released a single titled "Pinky Ring" that finds him addressing the divorce of the separated couple.

Remembering the moment when Smith returned his wedding ring for the first time, Ne-Yo sings: "She returned the wedding ring / I turned it into a pinky ring." Despite that, the "Miss Independent" singer doesn't feel hurt at all as she continues to rhyme to the beat, "I don't feel bad / I gave her everything / Now it's about improving things."

In another part of the song, he sings: "I'm so sick of love songs, I got the flu / Even when I don't do anything wrong, she thinks so / So I'm about to change this ** t of back to the truth. "

Before the song was released, Ne-Yo made it clear that "Pinky Ring" is not a clue against his former partner. "The song is about the way I chose to handle the situation, the way I chose to get up and keep moving as we all should," he said in an episode of the podcast series "Private Talk with Alexis Texas."

Ne-Yo confirmed his separation from Smith earlier this month just a few days before his four-year marriage anniversary. "Slowly but surely I am making public the knowledge that my wife and I have decided to go ahead and divorce," he said. "She has demons like everyone else, like me."

He added: "We realize that our demons do not intertwine and until we both rely on our personal demons, it will be difficult for us to remain married. That said, that is all, that is the end of that chapter, not the end. from the book. As I said, that is the mother of my children and I love her to death. We will be family forever. "