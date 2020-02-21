MY 600 LB LIFE Brianne Dias's husband, Rick, caught having an affair!

Brianne Dias of the successful TLC program shows that My 600 Pound Life's husband, Rick, has been caught having an affair, according to Brianne.

Brianne was in Houston, recovering from weight loss surgery for months. and left her husband alone in Orlando, Florida. And that's when he reportedly got his side girl.

Rumors began to swirl, that Rick was publicly galloping through Florida with his new side girl.

And now those rumors were confirmed. Yesterday, Brianne contacted the Starcasm website to confirm that her marriage is in ruins. According to Brianne, the husband of the My 600 Lb Life star has been cheating on a "demon woman,quot; who lives in Brianne's hometown.

Brianne told the website that he is "on his knees praying,quot; for Rick to leave by his side and return to his marriage. Unfortunately, the site states that Rick is probably preparing to divorce his wife for eight years.

There is some good news. Brianne has lost a ton of weight since surgery. Compare what it looked like 8 years ago, with what it looks like now.

This is what Brianne looks like now:

It compares to what it looked like before: