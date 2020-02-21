MVP Ladder: Five factors that shape the MVP stretch race | NBA News

What factors will decide the fate of the 2019-20 regular season prize? NBA.com's Sekou Smith lists five boxes that MVP applicants must check.

Eight weeks That is almost all the time that the main players have gone to defend their inclusion in the MVP ballot.

Since this is a regular season prize (and something we constantly remember), there is a clock that works in this campaign. There is no rest in what was done before the All-Star break, with no more than a quarter of the 2019-20 season to play.

Now is such a good time as always, then, to pause and recalibrate the race to the MVP ladder for the stretch run.

There are some basic components that contestants must address since the factors that control (and do not control) will help define the race. The more boxes are checked, the more likely a superstar will find her name on that ballot.

Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves office against New Orleans



That said, these five key ingredients will come into play for everyone on the MVP list that hosts dreams of hooking the Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

The narrative

Hate or love, nothing resonates more than the correct narrative as the regular season decreases, especially with a voting block (writers, broadcasters) who do their business making narratives. Each MVP in recent memory benefited from a specific narrative to claim the trophy. It is imperative to have a compelling profile for the most distinguished individual honor in the league.

Window of opportunity

As mentioned, the last eight weeks of the season are important to do the job now. Entering the regular season in the days and the first weeks after training camp is one thing. However, there is no such luxury in the persecution of MVP in the days and weeks after the All-Star break.

LeBron James celebrates a triple against the San Antonio Spurs



The importance of good health.

How many times have we seen an injury vanish the hopes of an MVP candidate who simply could not stay healthy long enough to keep up in the last critical weeks of the season? Availability, perhaps more than anything, determines who performs the final vote.

Sustained Excellence

Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket during the game against the Miami Heat



Needless to say, statistical superlatives are important in this race. Double triples and leading the league in scoring have been the winning tools in recent seasons. Historical numbers, in any category, only improve a candidate's reputation by determining how to separate the best from the best.

The winning issues

The success of the team, and the impact of the candidates in the victory column, is the most obvious and obvious indicator for the eventual MVP. It's not everything, in any way, but it's a huge factor.

Sekou's MVP ladder

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Last week: no 1

Season statistics: 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks

















Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double double of 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a dominant victory against the Pistons



Antetokounmpo and the Bucks returned to business in their first game after the All-Star break, scoring 33 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three steals in a Detroit Pistons defeat.

There will be no cruising to the finish line for the & # 39; Greek Freak & # 39; or the Bucks, who aspire to remain in first place in the standings and the home advantage in the playoff round of 2020.

2. LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Last week: no 2

Season statistics: 25.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.3 steals

















Lebron James goes behind his back to fool Team Giannis' defense before hitting home with an elegant dump during the All-Star game



LeBron has guided the Lakers to the place many expected when they added Anthony Davis to the mix. Doing it leading the league in assists while maintaining its place among the elite MVP of the league, during its 17th season, nothing less, is remarkable on its own.

But raising the Lakers in the championship kingdom this spring and summer, if you can finish what started this season, it will reinforce your legacy.

3. Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Last week: no 3

Season statistics: 27.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals

















Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points, including seven triples in the first half, to help the LeBron team win the All-Star Game



Leonard has just won the first MVP Kobe Bryant All-Star award and the last reminder that he occupies the place he wants in the hierarchical order of the NBA superstar.

His workload in the coming weeks will be greater since the availability of Paul George is a bit unknown. Leonard has become so accustomed to winning that it will be difficult for anything to shake his confidence in himself and in a Clippers team built for June.

4. Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

Last week: no 6

Season statistics: 28.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.0 steals

















Luka Doncic drained a half-court buzz during the Rising Stars Game



A couple of injury setbacks left Doncic off course a bit in this race. But it should be locked in the way for a Mavericks team that has seen Kristaps Porzingis recently become a No. 2 option rather than capable.

Making them both play at the highest level will be the difference between this being a surprisingly good season in Dallas or maybe something much more than that for Doncic and the Mavericks.

5. James Harden (Houston Rockets)

Last week: not classified

Season statistics: 35.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.0 blocks

















Highlights of the Houston Rockets' trip to the Golden State Warriors in week 18 of the NBA



Harden's acceptance of the Rockets' small ball system has unleashed the most unpredictable attack in the league, or at least for the rest of this season.

The fact that he and Russell Westbrook, who recorded their first game of 20 points and 10 assists on Thursday night, are getting into a good pace, should worry the rest of the West. This is the team that nobody wants to see early in the playoffs.

The next five

6. Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

He has lost 25 pounds since the start of the training and power camp to the most underrated team in West.

















Nikola Jokic threw a perfect pass to prepare Ben Simmons for an alley dump for Team LeBron



7. Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat)

The Miami leader has to discover how to apply the same approach at home on the road.

8. Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

The other half, along with James, of the most dynamic duo in the league this season.

















Anthony Davis won the All-Star Game for Team LeBron by sinking a high-pressure free kick



9. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

His appearance as the favorite star of the Celtics in critical moments is a testament to his growth.

10. Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

The groin injury suffered before the All-Star break is the only thing that slowed Lillard.

Sekou Smith is a veteran NBA reporter and NBA television analyst. The opinions on this page do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the NBA, its clubs or Turner Broadcasting.

