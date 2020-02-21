Muslims in Germany call for action against extreme right groups | Extreme right news

Hanau, Germany – Thursday's attack in the small western city of Hanau has deepened fears in Germany that minority communities are vulnerable to fascist and Islamophobic violence, and raised questions about how much state authorities are doing to combat any threat.

The murders of 10 people, mostly with a history of immigrants, have also provoked a violent reaction against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which a senior politician said should be put under surveillance.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML85d1ce9541a108ff9ca1651f96825b1611% %MINIFYHTML85d1ce9541a108ff9ca1651f96825b1612%

In Friday prayers outside the city, attendees continued to pay tribute to the dead, and some members of the local Kurdish community asked what steps could be taken to avoid another attack.

"We still don't believe that this mentality has spread everywhere; we know that there is still a society that likes its diversity," Mohamed Erkelen said, shortly after directing the prayers for one of the victims.

"The fascist mentality and fascist organizations have no place in this society," he told Al Jazeera, adding that political figures must take stronger measures to alleviate concerns among minority groups.

Tobias Rethjen, Hanau's 43-year-old murderer, posted a series of extreme right-wing conspiracy videos on YouTube, and also posted an extensive social media manifesto, in which he defended racist and eugenist views, said the federal prosecutor for Germany.

On Wednesday night, Rathgen broke into a shisha bar in the central Haumarkt area, shot at least three people before driving west of the city and killed five more at another shisha bar and a small shop nearby. He then returned to his apartment, shooting his 72-year-old mother and then himself.

Police are investigating whether Rathjen had any contact or support from other organizations or individuals who advocated violence. The authorities confirmed that they had received a letter from him last November, but did not contain any direct threat of violence and no further action was taken.

Ali Unvar's cousin, Fehrad, was shot dead while buying cigarettes. He is convinced that Rethjen's police reports exploring the scene of the second shooting in the days leading up to the attack are evidence that he intended to attack Muslims or Arabs.

"The location he sought is often the meeting point (of people with immigrant backgrounds), young people from Kurdistan, from Turkey, from the Arab states," Unvar told Al Jazeera. "He had racist opinions, that's why he went to this place."

Ali Unvar, cousin of one of the victims, has asked politicians to back up his words with concrete actions to protect minority communities (Ruairi Casey / Al Jazeera)

Before speaking at a rally in the main square of Hanau on Thursday night, calling the killings an "act of terror," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with relatives of the victims, including Unvar.

"The words were lovely and good, but they have to do something," he said. "We don't want the names of Fehrad and the others who died to be lost in two weeks. Actions must follow words."

The attack follows several high-profile incidents of far-right militancy in Germany, including the murder of politician Walter Lubcke in Kassel last June and a shooting in a synagogue in Halle in October that left two dead.

Last week, police arrested 12 neo-Nazis in several German states, which are believed to have been part of a cell coordination attack against multiple mosques, apparently influenced by the Christchurch massacre in New Zealand last year.

"One person carried out the shooting in Hanau, that's what it seems, but there were many who supplied him with ammunition, and AfD definitely belongs to them," Lars Klingbeil, secretary general of the Social Democratic Party, told the public broadcaster ARD.

Klingbeil asked that AfD, which has hard-line anti-migrant and Islamophobic views, be put under surveillance by the German national intelligence agency. Party parties, including the extreme faction & # 39; Wing & # 39; and their youth branch, are already under surveillance, suspected of representing a threat to democracy in the country.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, who visited one of the killing sites in Hanau on Thursday, announced that surveillance and the presence of police officers would intensify at "sensitive sites,quot; across the country, including mosques, stations Train, airports and borders.

"The threat posed by extreme right-wing extremism, anti-Semitism and racism is very high in Germany," he said Friday at a press conference in Berlin.

But for Unvar, security in Germany does not mean armed police officers in mosques, but a society that values ​​the lives of residents, regardless of their origin or religion, and keeps them on an equal footing.

"The police cannot be 24 hours close to all Muslims and others," he said. "(Political leaders) have to change the minds of people in Germany … That we are all one nation and people are equal."