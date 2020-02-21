Murder, mafia and Nazis hover over Slovak elections | Press freedom News

%MINIFYHTMLf5e887b9cf5d617fa3559bae0f7b9d2811% %MINIFYHTMLf5e887b9cf5d617fa3559bae0f7b9d2812%

Bratislava, Slovakia – Several thousand people gathered in the center of Bratislava on Friday night to commemorate the second anniversary of Jan Kuciak's brutal murder. The shooting of the journalist was a milestone for Slovakia, one that is now taking place before the February 29 elections.

It was a gloomy crowd, estimated at around 8,000, that filled Namestie Slobody (Freedom Square) in the Slovak capital to honor Kuciak and his fiancee, Martina Kusnirova, who were shot dead in their home on a cold February night .

Plus:

The murder surprised Slovakia and alerted a sleeping liberal cohort about the dangers lurking the country.

"We want to commemorate what Jan and Martina meant for Slovak society," says Eva Lavrikova of Za Slusne Slovensko (For a decent Slovakia), the civil society movement that organizes the meeting. "It was not a tragedy just for them, but for all of us. It showed that things were much worse than we thought."

This solemnity permeated the tranquility here. No flags flew in the winds that blew around the square; Few banners were raised. The monks conducted the prayers before Kuciak's parents and Kusnirova's mother appeared on stage, all visibly shaking.

But anger and determination were also present here, as speakers called for justice to be done to politicians and gloomy business figures widely blamed for bringing Slovakia to the brink. Similar events remembering Kuciak took place in more than 60 cities in Slovakia and internationally.

"I am here to commemorate Jan and Martina, but also to say that it is enough," said Jana, a 28-year-old accountant who is in the crowd with her little son.

Mafia state

When a special court was opened on January 13 to address Slovakia's highest profile case within 30 years after the fall of communism, Miroslav Marcek admitted that he had pulled the trigger. He and three others are being tried, while a fifth man cooperated with the police after being arrested and sentenced to 15 years for his participation in the murders.

"I am guilty," Marcek, a 37-year-old former soldier, told the court. "I knocked on the door, Mr. Kuciak opened, I shot him in the chest." Kusnirova, he lamented, should not be there.

At trial, businessman Marian Kocner denies having ordered the coup.

But Kuciak was investigating a scam involving European Union funds in the east of the country that allegedly linked the powerful oligarch with the famous Mafia clan & # 39; Ndrangheta of Italy, and also with the prime minister's office, through of a young and glamorous assistant.

The trial has shown how deeply Kocner has been involved in the country's power structures, leading to opposition claims that Slovakia has become a "mafia state," in which democracy and the rule of law have been replaced by corruption and cronyism.

A cache of videos taken by a camera apparently hidden in the state prosecutor's office was found in Kocner's safe, which is shown in other files as friendly to the oligarch. Other information in the investigation suggests that Kocner bribed judges and had access to high-level police records.

Friday's Namestie Slobody crowd, along with the opposition and much of the media, blames Smer, the populist party, nominally center-left, that has dominated Slovak politics over the past decade and a half.

"Smer did nothing to reform the institutions to deal with this crime," says Pavel Sibyla of Progresivne Slovakia (PS), a liberal party founded in the wake of the murder. "Rather, it has allowed deep-rooted corruption to prosper."

PS is part of a disparate group of "democratic opposition,quot; parties that hope that the trial and the anniversary of the murder will help them unseat Smer, who has ruled for 12 of the past 14 years, in next week's elections. But nationalists, populists and even neo-Nazis also hope to take advantage.

The next survey is considered crucial for the future of Slovakia, a member of the EU and NATO.

"This is really a vital choice," says Sona Szomolanyi of the Comenius University in Bratislava. "It will determine the direction of Slovakia in the coming years. The danger is that, if the current ruling parties remain (in power), we will end up with a scenario similar to that of Hungary, which has become a non-liberal system."

Seismic shock

The atmosphere in the square was in stark contrast to the anger that exploded in the streets in large demonstrations at the time of the murder two years ago.

The wave of anger was so strong that it swept Robert Fico, the "strong,quot; leader of Smer, from the prime minister's chair. About a year later, he took Zuzana Caputova, a 45-year-old political activist and founder of the PS, to the presidency.

However, the Smer-led coalition managed to hold on. But the ruling party, which in 2012 formed the only single-party government in Slovakia to date, has now seen support falling to around 17 percent. That is likely to depend on smaller nationalist and far-right parties to try to form a government.

That frames the elections as a direct struggle between these authoritarian forces and a loosely defined "democratic,quot; bloc of up to six centrist parties, with Eurosceptics and populist libertarians, conservative Christian democrats and classical liberals.

The evidence heard during the trial seems to support media reports that surprised Slovakia last year, after police deciphered messages encrypted on Kocner's phone and allegedly leaked them to journalists.

The public froze last year by reading reports that the oligarch sent jokes about the murder to the associates, and his accusation says that, after not being able to dig up the journalist, whom he had under surveillance, Kocner wanted to "get rid." from Kuciak to "avoid further disclosure of its activities,quot;.

The alleged leaked messages also suggest that Kocner frequently met with Fico, as well as other members of the government and political parties. Suspicions of corruption also persist around senior police officers, judges and prosecutors, and security services.

The Interior Minister and the country's main police chief are just some of the officials who have been expelled from their jobs, as Smer has desperately tried to put out the flames of the scandal. The party has defeated previous corruption allegations in the last 15 years, but now it seems unlikely to exceed the scale of outrage caused by the emerging evidence of the capture of the state by organized crime.

The demands of the country to chart a new course are so strong that even the incumbent is campaigning under the motto of "responsible change."

"The murder was a game changer," says Peter Kmec, political advisor to Prime Minister Peter Pelligrini, who succeeded his mentor Fico when he was forced to resign. "Slovak society has changed, and so must we."

First step

Surveys suggest that, despite the likelihood that Smer still gets the most votes, the combined opposition groups are likely to exceed the threshold required to have the opportunity to forge a coalition.

However, other forces are on the prowl, hoping to take advantage of the deep fissure that has opened up in Slovak society.

Marian Kotleba, leader of the neo-Nazi People's Party – Our Slovakia (LSNS), has abandoned his habit of marching in black uniforms, and his promises to the Slovaks left by capitalism and globalization to tear down the corrupt system have it in third place. place, with about 10 percent support in recent surveys.

PS warns that Smer could work with LSNS to stay in government, and has organized high-profile counter-demonstrations across the country at the fascist party's campaign events. However, Kmec insists that his party has ruled out any cooperation with Kotleba.

Milan Nic, in the German Foreign Relations Council, says that Kuciak's murder has fueled political evolution in Slovakia. In these elections, he suggests, the country will take the first step in what is probably a regional trend, as a new generation of Democrats face the populists who have come to dominate in Central Europe.

However, there are risks. The highly fragmented political field means that up to six parties could be needed to form a majority for the opposition.

If forming a functioning coalition will be difficult, cleaning up a system plagued with corruption is likely to be a monumental and slow task.

And if they fail, there are neo-Nazis waiting to take over.