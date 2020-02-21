Motherwell defender Jake Carroll will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML33e375ff6462f51e836e03752391d71211% %MINIFYHTML33e375ff6462f51e836e03752391d71212%





Jake Carroll made his 28th appearance in all competitions in the repeating defeat of the Scottish Cup against St Mirren

%MINIFYHTML33e375ff6462f51e836e03752391d71213% %MINIFYHTML33e375ff6462f51e836e03752391d71214%

Motherwell's defender, Jake Carroll, will be lost at least the rest of the season after suffering an Achilles injury during Tuesday's Scottish Cup loss to St Mirren.

%MINIFYHTML33e375ff6462f51e836e03752391d71215% %MINIFYHTML33e375ff6462f51e836e03752391d71216%

The 28-year-old left back was injured in the final moments of the last 16 in Fir Park, which St Mirren won on penalties after Motherwell recovered 4-1 to draw 4-4 in normal time.

Speaking before the club trip to face Hamilton on Saturday, manager Stephen Robinson said: "Jake is going to need surgery in his Achilles.

"He will be out for the rest of the season and maybe the start of next season."

Motherwell does not win in six games in all competitions, but head to the New Douglas Park level in points with Aberdeen in third place.

Striker Christopher Long will be fit for Saturday's Lanarkshire derby against Hamilton and central halves Peter Hartley and Declan Gallagher train again after the illness.

Robinson also added that midfielder David Turnbull is close to making his first appearance in the season after knee surgery.

"David Turnbull is not far away, which brings me a big smile when I see him train," Robinson said.

"He's training completely, he's played 11 against 11, so we're just waiting for the final OK. I can't wait for that."